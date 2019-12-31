TshisaLIVE

In Snaps | From Pearl Thusi to Thando Thabethe — Mzansi celebrities were all about family this Christmas

31 December 2019 - 07:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Pearl Thusi is among the celebrities who went all out for Christmas
Pearl Thusi is among the celebrities who went all out for Christmas
Image: Instagram

2019 was a busy year for Mzansi's celebrities and to relax they're using the holiday season to unwind and spend some much-needed quality time with their families.

On Christmas Day, they showed their followers that they play as hard as they work by sharing snaps of the good time they had.

They also made sure to spread the good vibes by wishing their fans well for the holidays.

From Pearl Thusi to the Mabalanes, here are five snaps from five celebrities and their families who spread all the joy that comes with Christmas Day:

Pearl Thusi

The Fergusons

Thando Thabethe 

The Mabalanes

Ayanda Thabethe 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

POLL | How do you feel after Christmas?

Now that Christmas is over, how are you feeling?
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Sbahle celebrates her 'second Christmas': I don't know what it was or how it felt before

Sbahle Mpisane is excited for a Christmas that will be much bigger and full of love.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Meet BI Phakathi: SA's secret Santa

For some of the less fortunate in SA, “Father Christmas” has been around all year, waiting to assist them with their next meal or even a few rand to ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Sho Madjozi booked off after sibling's passing TshisaLIVE
  2. 9 spicy clapbacks Bonang served this year TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi reacts to Lady Kaygee's comments on 'dating a man for a living' TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside The Fergusons' vacay in Dubai TshisaLIVE
  5. Moshe has the internet in meltdown mode over 'kissing commentary' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X