POLL | How do you feel after Christmas?

Now that Christmas Day has come and gone, and the glittery air of excitement is no more, how are you feeling?

The post-Christmas period can leave many feeling down as the bleak period which is January slowly creeps up.

Worst of all, it's back to detoxing and regular programming, as some to go back to school or work.

According to SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), after spending a wonderful Christmas period, some people feel blue and find it difficult to function normally in their daily rhythm.

The group says holiday blues, holiday depression or post-Christmas blues describe the mental distress that occurs after the holidays and festive season.

So how do you feel?