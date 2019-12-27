Lifestyle

POLL | How do you feel after Christmas?

27 December 2019 - 06:41 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Christmas is over. How are you feeling?
Image: 123RF/citalliance

Now that Christmas Day has come and gone, and the glittery air of excitement is no more, how are you feeling?

The post-Christmas period can leave many feeling down as the bleak period which is January slowly creeps up.

Worst of all, it's back to detoxing and regular programming, as some to go back to school or work.

According to SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), after spending a wonderful Christmas period, some people feel blue and find it difficult to function normally in their daily rhythm.

The group says holiday blues, holiday depression or post-Christmas blues describe the mental distress that occurs after the holidays and festive season.

So how do you feel?

5 celeb workouts that will have you resisting the urge to pig out at Christmas lunch

WARNING! You're most def will leave your lunch after reading this!!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

South Africans dig deep this December by tipping waiters 100% of their bills

In the spirit of Christmas, South Africans are sparing more than just their change for those who are less fortunate.
News
3 days ago

All I want for Christmas is to forget this year

I'm done with adulting, I just want to go outside and play with my friends
Lifestyle
1 week ago

