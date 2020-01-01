Robbie Malinga Jnr's New Year’s resolution is to secure the bag

Robbie Malinga Jnr, aka Mr it's too much, is looking forward to securing the bag this year, but also wants to shine the spotlight on the struggles teens in SA face.

From security in schools to access to alcohol and learning Afrikaans, Robbie says that high school students go through the most and he is hoping things will change in 2020.

He also told TshisaLIVE that he wants his bank balance to increase the way it has been, and even quadruple.

Resolutions or nah?

Nah, I don't know what the new year comes with. I pray for success in all my ventures and hope for more ventures that will help me grow.

What do you want to change in your life?

What I want to change in my life is one thing and that's my bank balance. It has to increase the way it has been, but now that it's 2020 it's going to quadruple.

What's on your New Year's lunch menu?

I'll be in a foreign country. I'm not sure what to expect but wouldn't mind pork chops with bourbon-molasses glaze, lasagne and a pistachio-lemon Bundt cake for blessings

What would you like to see change in SA in 2020?

Can we not be forced to do Afrikaans in schools and get options like our own languages? It's long overdue. There needs to be a change in most of our schools, especially safety. Drug use and alcohol consumption amongst teenagers. It should be harder for us to get or buy alcohol, and drug dealers should be dealt with more harshly

Hangover on January 1 or going for a run?

Definitely not hangover because I don't drink alcohol. Running is also not my favourite but I'd try it. or perhaps walk.

What do you want to leave behind in 2019?

Toxic relationships and people who always take from me but never give.