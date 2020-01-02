TshisaLIVE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka: Africans need to look out for each other

02 January 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Yvonne Chaka Chaka will receive a special honour in Ghana during the 5th All Africa Music Awards later this month.
Yvonne Chaka Chaka will receive a special honour in Ghana during the 5th All Africa Music Awards later this month.
Image: Instagram/Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has urged the continent to cast off the dark chains of xenophobia and work together to make Africa better.

2019 will in part be remembered for a series of Xenophobic attacks which gripped the country.

Ma Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter Fortunate was one of several business owners who lost merchandise worth thousands of rands when looters destroyed her store in Maboneng, Johannesburg and made off with all its stock during one of the attacks.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after that incident, Ma Yvonne said she was sad to see Africans turn against each other.

She said that SA and its neighbours had united to help victims of Cyclone Idai in March but quickly forgot their humanity during the xenophobic attacks.

"South Africans are not bad people. We have helped our brothers, but sometimes we forget that we are all human, we are African."

She said that South Africans had often been given support and refuge on the continent in its dark days but now we seemed to be more preoccupied with fighting each other.

"I don't know what South Africa is getting into. You do not live or work alone, we are dependent on each other. Other nations helped us when we were in need but now it seems like we are at war with our own," she added.

Artists slam Burna Boy on Africans Unite concert line-up, government distances itself from it

The concert is sponsored by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and is organised by Play Network Africa, which according to its website is ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Gospel star Zaza Mokhethi releases song with 40 other artists to fight xenophobia

"As a country and a continent, we are struggling and we need each other, not fight each other."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

AKA shuts down xenophobic tensions: We are proudly South African, not anti anything else

"That person doesn’t represent Nigeria."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Rachel Kolisi: I was in a completely different state this time last year TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest allegedly scammed by building contractor TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA’s clapback at 'xenophobic SA' claims has the internet spinning TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | A taste of the song Mzansi is desperate for Maphorisa to drop TshisaLIVE
  5. Moshe has the internet in meltdown mode over 'kissing commentary' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X