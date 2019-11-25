IN MEMES | Ten reactions to 'Date My Family' return
Bring the tea and grab the popcorn, Date My Family has returned to screens and fans are here for it!
Thirty-four-year-old Edgar Ledwaba from Pretoria was looking for love on Sunday night's episode of the hit reality dating show.
Dude visited three different families to try find his match, getting grilled as he attempted to impress them with his charm.
The families were a great big mix, from down to earth homes to really intimidating dinners, where the food looked like it was coming from the ceiling.
Hey hey hey your favourite dating show is back tonight at 6pm on @Mzansimagic channel 161...don't miss it. #DMF#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/UOQKSTwlPP— Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) November 24, 2019
Khanya's family pulled out all the stop to impress “the Skrr Skrr”, but Edgar didn't even know what half the food was.
In the end, he chose the first family and a date with Zinhle.
It was a cute date, with Zinhle gushing over his muscles and smile.
She didn't mince her words asking if they would have a second date. Edgar was keen.
Over on social media, fans were over the moon at the show's return and filled the TLs with memes and messages in reaction to the episode.
First of all, we're just excited that it's back
I’m sooooooo happy #DateMyFamily is back!!!!! 😭😭😭😭💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) November 24, 2019
#DateMyFamily got me feeling like, so glad it’s back 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/r99romgKyr— Connie (@ConnieFit27) November 24, 2019
Bhuti's name is Edgar, or is that where he works?
#DateMyFamily— Mtho_the_entertainer (@Mtho_the_Joker) November 24, 2019
U said his name is Edgar. I said he works at Edagrs pic.twitter.com/hyW03HwvlS
Either way, he isn't easily intimidated
I just like how he blends in with family number 3, his not intimidated by their high standards Nd class #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/t746QJSpuH— Lerato_Sebego (@Liratoo69) November 24, 2019
But family three was a lot!
Umama in family 3 screams black excellence, poise, class. Yazini 👌🏾❤ #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/cQLkjVUkbp— Voice o reason (@Voiceoreason6) November 24, 2019
Like, food from the ceiling?
Then the food is hanging from the ceiling ay shame the logistics must've been tricky #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/w9BFhDUGUC— Riri 2.0 (@ririglam_jobe) November 24, 2019
#DateMyFamily 3rd family.... Even food is hanging HIGH.... It's all about HIGH standards😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oRSMILncbC— Buhle_Mahlangu (@Buhle_Mahlangu1) November 24, 2019
Still, Edgar made the right choice
#DateMyFamily you made the right choice Edgar pic.twitter.com/RqK0unVB6H— mbuyiselo (@mbuyiselodeyi) November 24, 2019
Zinhle is keeping it real!
#Zinhle was young and a true South African girl I love her originality and not faking her life so Zee girl mama love ya #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/2qkrQWQNic— The 10th Wife (@ThonisileG) November 25, 2019
Some of us are just here for driver bae
#DateMyFamily can't wait to see driver bae 😊💃 pic.twitter.com/XZ7Ajx12St— I am Fezile👑 (@Feh_Sibisi) November 24, 2019
And the cameraman who captures all the right moments
Lol 😂 The camera man had to show us that picture ya ZCC #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0ISsOpEEHA— ✨Tshegofatso Mphehlo🇿🇦 (@TshegofatsoMph9) November 24, 2019
Just don't say marriage is overrated
"MARRIAGE IS OVERRATED " says a person wearing a three piece ring😒😒😒🙄🙄🙄🙄#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/HT3preWHk2— Martha 🦁 (@Martha_KingM2) November 24, 2019