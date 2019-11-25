IN MEMES | Ten reactions to 'Date My Family' return

Bring the tea and grab the popcorn, Date My Family has returned to screens and fans are here for it!

Thirty-four-year-old Edgar Ledwaba from Pretoria was looking for love on Sunday night's episode of the hit reality dating show.

Dude visited three different families to try find his match, getting grilled as he attempted to impress them with his charm.

The families were a great big mix, from down to earth homes to really intimidating dinners, where the food looked like it was coming from the ceiling.