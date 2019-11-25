TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Ten reactions to 'Date My Family' return

25 November 2019 - 09:20 By Kyle Zeeman
Edgar Ledwaba was looking for love.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Bring the tea and grab the popcorn, Date My Family has returned to screens and fans are here for it!

Thirty-four-year-old Edgar Ledwaba from Pretoria was looking for love on Sunday night's episode of the hit reality dating show.

Dude visited three different families to try find his match, getting grilled as he attempted to impress them with his charm.

The families were a great big mix, from down to earth homes to really intimidating dinners, where the food looked like it was coming from the ceiling.

Khanya's family pulled out all the stop to impress “the Skrr Skrr”, but Edgar didn't even know what half the food was.

In the end, he chose the first family and a date with Zinhle.

It was a cute date, with Zinhle gushing over his muscles and smile.

She didn't mince her words asking if they would have a second date. Edgar was keen.

Over on social media, fans were over the moon at the show's return and filled the TLs with memes and messages in reaction to the episode.

First of all, we're just excited that it's back

Bhuti's name is Edgar, or is that where he works?

Either way, he isn't easily intimidated

But family three was a lot!

Like, food from the ceiling?

Still, Edgar made the right choice

Zinhle is keeping it real!

Some of us are just here for driver bae

And the cameraman who captures all the right moments

Just don't say marriage is overrated

