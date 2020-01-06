TshisaLIVE

Itu Khune responds to cheating claims - 'This is tiring man'

06 January 2020 - 12:31 By Kyle Zeeman
Itumeleng Khune may take legal action against the tweep.
Image: Itumeleng Khune

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is considering legal action against those who have allegedly defamed him, after claims that he is cheating on his baby mama.

Twitter was abuzz with the rumour over the weekend when a tweep claimed that she had allegedly hooked up with the footballer. She even shared a snap, which she called "evidence" of this. 

While some believed her, others slammed the girl and labelled it as fake news.

Responding to the social media storm, Itu said it was getting tiring.

He said that he had no idea why he always attracted hate and fake news, but had mastered some of it.

Still he is not about to play games with those bringing disrespect, and said his lawyers are working on taking legal action.

“My lawyers are on it, fam,” he told a follower.

