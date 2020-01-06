Itu Khune responds to cheating claims - 'This is tiring man'

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is considering legal action against those who have allegedly defamed him, after claims that he is cheating on his baby mama.

Twitter was abuzz with the rumour over the weekend when a tweep claimed that she had allegedly hooked up with the footballer. She even shared a snap, which she called "evidence" of this.

While some believed her, others slammed the girl and labelled it as fake news.

Responding to the social media storm, Itu said it was getting tiring.