Nonhle Jali creates a stir on social media with 'skroplaap' comment

A video of Andile Jali's wife, Nonhle, “jokingly” dogging him on Instagram has caused a buzz, forcing the former Diski Diva star to apologise for her comments.

In the Instagram video, Nonhle spoke about how women who wanted to get with her husband were going to suffer this January because she “holds his bank cards”.

“You think with your Peruvian hair that you can spend my husband’s money? I am the head office, I hold his bank card. Let's see if he'll still be as fly without his bank card.

“You think you can spend my kids’ money to get that Peruvian hair? It will not happen, it’s January, and we all have to struggle. I have the bank card.”

Nonhle went as far as saying she found Andile in the “ghetto” looking like a “skroplaap” (a used cleaning cloth), before “upgrading” him to what he is now.