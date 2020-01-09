Nonhle Jali creates a stir on social media with 'skroplaap' comment
A video of Andile Jali's wife, Nonhle, “jokingly” dogging him on Instagram has caused a buzz, forcing the former Diski Diva star to apologise for her comments.
In the Instagram video, Nonhle spoke about how women who wanted to get with her husband were going to suffer this January because she “holds his bank cards”.
“You think with your Peruvian hair that you can spend my husband’s money? I am the head office, I hold his bank card. Let's see if he'll still be as fly without his bank card.
“You think you can spend my kids’ money to get that Peruvian hair? It will not happen, it’s January, and we all have to struggle. I have the bank card.”
Nonhle went as far as saying she found Andile in the “ghetto” looking like a “skroplaap” (a used cleaning cloth), before “upgrading” him to what he is now.
Nonhle Jali (formerly Nonhle Ndala) has had to issue an apology to her husband after stating the following in an Live Instagram stream.— YT: Media Girl Chronicles (@mediagirl_za) January 8, 2020
She has since claimed to have been joking.
See follow up tweet for apology pic.twitter.com/zyx80OvO7N
Her comments didn't sit well with many people and she later apologised, saying the “joke” was “harmless fun”.
#nonhlejali this is what happens when you keep forgiving a cheater.— Judith M (@Ju_di_th_) January 9, 2020
You become a clown 🤡
All your moves are clown moves 🤡🤡🤡
No self respecting woman would purposely humiliate her husband and proudly talk about her being a head office 😂😂😂 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
#Nonhle doesn’t realize that by dragging her husband she’s embarrassing her entire family. Also, it’s quite disgusting that she’d devalue marriage like that in front of her daughter with her distasteful comments, marriage is still to be honored outside ANY border— jumanji (@moeng_olebogeng) January 8, 2020