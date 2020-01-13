LISTEN | 'Idols SA' star Nosipho Silinda won't drop out of school for music

She may be doing well in school but admits that sometimes it has its challenges, with some of her classmates teasing her and being mean.

“Children are children. Some are nice, others are just mean. You know how people can be mean: 'Here's this girl from TV and blah, blah, blah'. I am not bothered by it though because I know why I am at school. I am there to get an education and that's it.”

Nosipho released her debut single under Gallo Records last year, Thembalami. The single has been a huge hit with fans and recently charted.

She said she was able to manage her exploding music career with the demands of school by prioritising certain things at different times.

“Studying and music are both as important, so I make sure that I make time for both. It is not that difficult. I make sure that weekdays I just push school work. I really push my school work. On weekends I push for my career.”

She also wrote the debut single for Idols SA 2019 runner-up Sneziey Msomi, Kungumusa, and said the song came from raw emotions.

“The idea was that I have made it in whatever I am working on, but I have not made it because of me, my strengths, but I made it because of the one and only God.”