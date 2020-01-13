WATCH | Sho Madjozi looks back at moments with her late sister

Sho Madjozi has been going through a tough time since she lost her little sister in a car accident on December 17, but she took time out to express her gratitude to her loyal fan base for supporting her.

The John Cena hitmaker tweeted the disbelief she felt when she went on YouTube and found that her latest music video, Kona, which premiered on December 16, had more than 700k views.

This despite her failing to promote the music video as planned after tragedy hit her home over the festive season.

"Thank you for watching this video. I wasn’t in a place where I could promote it at the time but I see it’s got a whole lot of views," she said.