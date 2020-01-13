TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sho Madjozi looks back at moments with her late sister

13 January 2020 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Sho Madjozi is healing with the help of support from her fans.
Sho Madjozi is healing with the help of support from her fans.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi has been going through a tough time since she lost her little sister in a car accident on December 17, but she took time out to express her gratitude to her loyal fan base for supporting her.

The John Cena hitmaker tweeted the disbelief she felt when she went on YouTube and found that her latest music video, Kona, which premiered on December 16, had more than 700k views. 

This despite her failing to promote the music video as planned after tragedy hit her home over the festive season. 

"Thank you for watching this video. I wasn’t in a place where I could promote it at the time but I see it’s got a whole lot of views," she said.

Anybody who has gone through the death of a person they love will tell you without hesitation that it is one of the most hurtful things on earth, and Sho has shared her most vulnerable moments with her fans.

"Yoh, if tears could bring a person back, she would come back running," she began before adding that she's been trying to focus on being thankful for the memories made.

"Grateful that some are on camera and some are moments I could share with my fans. I wouldn’t want a fan base where I can’t also share the difficulties. Grateful for the love and support."

The musician also took the time to share some moments in videos where her sister was the shining star.

Check them out below:

Sho Madjozi booked off after sibling's passing

“Sho Madjozi will be back at work as soon as she is in a position to do so”
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Sho Madjozi on her sister's death: 'Rest easy sweet girl'

'Thanks for spending a bit of time with us'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Four moments we loved most about Sho Madjozi's talent search

Contestants must showcase their xibelani dance moves for a panel of judges in order to join Sho Madjozi's crew.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mthokozisi Ndaba's gatvol: I can’t hang out with these 'location mediocre ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: The township is such a toxic place, says Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  3. Ciara snap has fans convinced she's Nomzamo Mbatha TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans excited that Minnie Dlamini got her body back TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X