WATCH | Sho Madjozi looks back at moments with her late sister
Sho Madjozi has been going through a tough time since she lost her little sister in a car accident on December 17, but she took time out to express her gratitude to her loyal fan base for supporting her.
The John Cena hitmaker tweeted the disbelief she felt when she went on YouTube and found that her latest music video, Kona, which premiered on December 16, had more than 700k views.
This despite her failing to promote the music video as planned after tragedy hit her home over the festive season.
"Thank you for watching this video. I wasn’t in a place where I could promote it at the time but I see it’s got a whole lot of views," she said.
Thank you for watching this video. I wasn’t in a place where I could promote it at the time but I see it’s got a whole lot of views 🥺🙏🏽💕 https://t.co/UqHP1lHy2E #konamusicvideo pic.twitter.com/GjZ9yEegGc— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) January 12, 2020
Anybody who has gone through the death of a person they love will tell you without hesitation that it is one of the most hurtful things on earth, and Sho has shared her most vulnerable moments with her fans.
"Yoh, if tears could bring a person back, she would come back running," she began before adding that she's been trying to focus on being thankful for the memories made.
"Grateful that some are on camera and some are moments I could share with my fans. I wouldn’t want a fan base where I can’t also share the difficulties. Grateful for the love and support."
But I’m trying to be grateful for the moments we had. And grateful that some are on camera and some are moments I could share with my fans. I wouldn’t want a fan base where I can’t also share the difficulties. Grateful for the love and support. My stars. ⭐️🙏🏽— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) January 12, 2020
The musician also took the time to share some moments in videos where her sister was the shining star.
Check them out below:
My late sister is the sweet girl that says “Kumbe Xizulu” in the opening skit 😔 https://t.co/UqHP1lHy2E pic.twitter.com/pk63EknhyT— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) January 12, 2020
She’s also the girl that starts the “nye nye nye nye nye” in the idhom video.❤️ pic.twitter.com/s4Ao3EhdaD— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) January 12, 2020