What do you think? Mzansi split over Rasta's Richard Maponya painting

Just when social media users thought Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje and his funeral paintings had been left in 2019, he surfaced at Ntate Richard Maponya's funeral on Tuesday and got the internet all excited.

Rasta was among mourners at the funeral of the influential late Soweto businessman held at the University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus on Tuesday.

Ntate Maponya , who was 99, died last week after a short illness. He was renowned for building a business empire despite apartheid era restrictions.

He was the founding president of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry, started in 1964 to serve the interests of small businesses.

The service was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Thabo Mbeki. Speakers at the service included Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Ramaphosa and TV talk show host Felicia Mabuza- Suttle.

Seated in front, Rasta painted a portrait of the influential businessman, deciding to immortalise Ntate Maponya in his white suit.