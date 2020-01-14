What do you think? Mzansi split over Rasta's Richard Maponya painting
Just when social media users thought Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje and his funeral paintings had been left in 2019, he surfaced at Ntate Richard Maponya's funeral on Tuesday and got the internet all excited.
Rasta was among mourners at the funeral of the influential late Soweto businessman held at the University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus on Tuesday.
Ntate Maponya , who was 99, died last week after a short illness. He was renowned for building a business empire despite apartheid era restrictions.
He was the founding president of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry, started in 1964 to serve the interests of small businesses.
The service was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Thabo Mbeki. Speakers at the service included Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Ramaphosa and TV talk show host Felicia Mabuza- Suttle.
Seated in front, Rasta painted a portrait of the influential businessman, deciding to immortalise Ntate Maponya in his white suit.
While social media was flooded with tributes and messages for Ntate Maponya, Rasta's painting also caught the attention of tweeps, and soon he was trending for his work of art.
While some felt he had improved, others felt it was time to call a commission of inquiry into why he always gets the funeral painter tender.
So vhele rasta has a VIP pass to all high profile funerals in the country #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/LK8vvlEKUK— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) January 14, 2020
Is it just me or Rasta is improving?😬😬😬🙈 #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/J80PvnC9cd— SYMZ 🇿🇦 S’gora Sa Teng🦍 (@KingKong_SYMZ) January 14, 2020
Rasta is improving.— Black advocate (@i_malema) January 14, 2020
Follow your dreams and work in silence. pic.twitter.com/KUZYssw3VI
Rasta at it again 🙄— Ndaba, Mhlungu, Ligode (@tndaba) January 14, 2020
Rasta is improving yazi🤞🏾#RIPRichardMaponya #DrRichardMaponya#DrRichardMaponyaFuneral pic.twitter.com/N3c6opZOxZ
Rasta got the tender to paint Ntate Maponya 😭😭😭😭#RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/ZQsiKveRQV— Dr. Sanele B. Gumede® (@SaneleBGumede_) January 14, 2020
Lord please grant the rasta s attitude, his spirit is made out of iron. He doesn't have abantu ba zo thini syndrome. pic.twitter.com/EbVYYpIc4G— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) January 14, 2020
#RIPRichardMaponya#RipDrRichardMaponya #RIPMaponya— PHATUDI MODIBA 🇿🇦 (@PHATUDIMODIBA) January 14, 2020
HANDS OFF RASTA!!🤬😡 pic.twitter.com/1kR9L8W1O7
Looks good. So I’ve concluded Rasta was trolling us with those ugly painting to get our attention. 😆 https://t.co/S0XXcHMYRc— Yozana 🧘🏾♀️ (@Zamangwanya) January 14, 2020
I personally think that Rasta is a great artist and all those botched portraits were done intentionally to get our attention. That was Rasta's #Vision2020 and he's achieved it. #riprichardmaponya pic.twitter.com/7ZCErGz46D— cont;nue/• (@Bhuti_Yanchaza) January 14, 2020