'Take away his brushes': Fans not impressed by Rasta’s Neyi Zimu portrait

12 December 2019 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Rasta has painted a portrait of Neyi Zimu.
Image: Moagi The Great @Chris_Moagi Twitter

As mourners gathered to pay their final respects to gospel artist and pastor Neyi Zimu, funeral painter Rasta again grabbed attention on social media.

Family, friends and fans gathered at the House of Treasures Ministries church in Rispark, Johannesburg, on Wednesday for the star's funeral service.

Neyi died on December 4 at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. He was being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and Dr Tumi and Rebecca Malope were among those who took to the stage to pay tribute to Neyi.

Members of the EFF leadership, including Julius Malema, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Godrich Gardee were also in attendance.

As pictures from the funeral filled social media timelines, snaps of Rasta painting a portrait of Neyi soon dominated.

Some social media users said it did not resemble Neyi, while others begged someone to take Rasta's brushes away.

Here are some of the reactions:

