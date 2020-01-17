Need a little gym motivation? Take a look at Connie Ferguson's fitness page
There is no denying veteran actress Connie Ferguson's talent and beauty, and while she may have hit a genetic jackpot, the hard work she puts into maintaining her healthy physique definitely pays off and inspires many to get active.
Connie took her fitness journey to a whole new level by creating her fitness Instagram page “iconniecfit”, where her fans can track her gym routine and fitness journey.
Many see the gym as plain hard work and have not bought into the idea that it can be fun, but her page's bio says the opposite: “Personal blog sharing my fitness journey with the hope of taking you along for the ride! Let the fun begin!”
From boxing, to running and skipping - here's some inspiration to get you active and shedding those extra kilos:
So my body betrayed me and I’ve been man down with summer flu and a chest infection for the past few days now!😩 So instead of lying here feeling sorry for myself I thought I would share what is fast becoming one of my favorite cardio workouts along with the jump rope, ladder drills!😬. . Commonly used by soccer players to improve speed, agility and quickness, not only do they improve your athletic performance but can help boost your fitness level as well!🙌🏾 • Speed: your ability to move in one direction as fast as possible • Agility: your ability to accelerate, decelerate, and change directions • Quickness: your ability to react or switch positions rapidly . They’re also a great form of Cardio exercise and can help you burn a lot of calories! My favorite though is how they improve your mental focus and coordination! Definitely worth considering fitting into your fitness program!😬🤞🏾❤️ . On Monday, #thechamp @xolisani_nomeva took #thekid @ali.ferguson_ and I through a few ladder drills! Swipe left to see the different variations that we did! An intense but fun workout! @fightclubsa @westsidefightclub_new 🙌🏾💪🏾❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth ❤️
Today was boxing Friday!🥊 And after just over a thousand skips and 100 fast straight punches on the bag, the champ @xolisani_nomeva surprised me with a completely new combo! With dance moves in the mix!😂🙈 Who said I don’t have swag?🤨 I am within!😂😂🥊 The way the whole team @boskruin_fight_club @fightclubsa were rooting for us to get it right at a fast pace, everyone was celebrating at the end! Led by The Kid @ali.ferguson_ who was also the 📹! @babes_we_gym @noxhaka_konkco @sibusisonqalati and the whole gang, you guys are a whole mood!😂 Love you stikkend!❤️❤️❤️🥊 . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #conniexnomeva #boxingqueen #trainlikeaboxerlooklikeaqueen #mindbodyspirithealth 🥊❤️
. And tough as it was, with coach @siyakudumisavapi showing no mercy😩, we killed it!😬💪🏾🥊 What a way to start the year!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 We set the pace quite high with the #fitsquad @sediimatsunyane @ali.ferguson_ & @ntokozomajozi90 !🙌🏾 We are within!😎 Siyabangena!💪🏾 (In Beyoncé’s Lion King voice) Are you with us CHAMPS?😂😂😂 . 2020 mind, body, spirit, health goals!🙌🏾 Get it snatched!😉💪🏾🥊❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #trainlikeaboxerlooklikeaqueen/king #mindbodyspirithealth #wearewithin 💪🏾🥊❤️ . @fightclubsa @xolisani_nomeva @siyakudumisavapi
@astoshiah and I joined coach @sinalonokele563 for a pair session @fightclubsa @westsidefightclub_new yesterday and can I tell you, I knew immediately after that I was going to be sore as hell today!😩 And I am!😭 But here’s the thing! I like it!😬 It means I got to activate muscle fibers I haven’t been reaching! Sometimes it’s great to shock the body with something new so it doesn’t become complacent! The exercises in this session were slow and deliberate, focusing on form over speed!💪🏾 Very effective training!👌🏾 @sinalonokele563 coach you are IT! You killed us but we love you for it!😂🥊❤️ @astoshiah Twinny we not only survived but we conquered this session!💪🏾 #baddestteam ❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitqueens #fitisthenewcool #mindbodyspirithealth ❤️
“Self discipline begins with the mastery of your thoughts. If you don’t control what you think, you can’t control what you do!” - unknown . I always say mind over matter! If you believe you can, you definitely WILL!💪🏾 Happy #fitfriday 💪🏾🥊❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitqueen #fitisthenewcool #trainlikeaboxerlooklikeaqueen
Today I only did the jump rope and cross trainer. In the video I show different variations of skipping, easy enough for beginners! (I haven’t been skipping that long so I have a long way to go and a lot to learn still!) But these are some of my go to moves.😇 Fun fact is that I also love to count!😂 So as much as I have a rope that counts skips, I keep track of them myself!😂🤷🏽♀️ . This brings me to the cross trainer! I start on intensity level5, jogging in place for 100 moves, then striding for 100 and then my last position would be like I’m on a spinning bike for 100. I then repeat these moves on intensity level 10 and 15, doing sets of 100 each position, and work my way back to intensity level 5! This way I get to target different muscle groups at intervals, getting a full body workout with the focus being legs, hips and glutes! Now you know my secret!😉😬💪🏾❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #fitqueen #mindbodyspirithealth 💪🏾❤️
. Note to self...🤔 When you know that all everyone wants to do is to go out and party, stay away from where they have to work! 🙅🏽♀️ Otherwise prepare yourself to be punished for the bosses sins!😭 . Today was hard!😩😩😩 Probably because my CHAMP @xolisani_nomeva made me do EVERYTHING!😳 From jump rope, to bag work, which mind you I haven’t done in a while so my shoulders were on fire!🥵 Then it was body conditioning workouts, including abs!🤨 Not forgetting the pad work we still did somewhere in between!😫 Whatever little frustrations I may have had, were left at @fightclubsa @boskruin_fight_club!😂👊🏾💪🏾🥊 @xolisani_nomeva I still love you even though I was giving you the side eye 👀 today!😂😂😂🤷🏽♀️ Thank you and my other CHAMPS @jolinkomo_maxayi @siyakudumisavapi @mzi_wa_choko6 @mbhedje and @sinalonokele563 for whipping me into the best shape I’ve ever been!💪🏾🥊 May God bless you all abundantly!🙏🏾 I love you all!❤️ Let’s do it again in 2020!🥊🥊🥊❤️ #finalrentforthedecadepaid!😬 Now I can chill like other kids!😎 HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYBODY 🎊🎉🎈🎊🎉🎈🎊🎉🎈🎊🎉 . #iconniecfit #conniexnomeva #fitqueen #fitisthenewcool #mindbodyspirithealth ❤️