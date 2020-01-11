TshisaLIVE

Connie Ferguson’s dance moves are #JiveGoals for days

11 January 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Connie Ferguson has dance moves for days.
Actress and producer Connie Ferguson and her daughter Alicia's dance moves are serving all kinds of moods, and fans are most definitely here for it. 

Connie shared a video of herself dancing alongside her daughter and it looks like Aus  Connie has improved on the moves danced by ama2000. 

This is not the first time Connie has shared videos of them dancing. Last year, she posted a Tik Tok video of her being taught how to dance like young people. 

LOL!

