TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle responds to break-up rumours

Sis just edited those pesky headlines to focus on her career

17 January 2020 - 12:30 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Zinhle is not here for the negativity.
DJ Zinhle is not here for the negativity.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle has thrown shade at reports that she and rapper AKA have split, cheekily changing a newspaper headline to focus the attention on her career instead.

According to reports in City press and Sunday World this past weekend, the pair had broken up.

City Press claimed AKA allegedly ended his relationship with Zinhle on the eve of her birthday last year, because “there were too many people involved in their relationship”.

While Sunday World said part of the reason for their split came from DJ Zinhle’s partying with AKA's rival Cassper Nyovest.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, AKA’s manager, Phumza Nohashe, said: “I don't comment on his personal life. Ask me about his professional life and I can comment on that. So at this point I won’t be giving comment.”

Zinhle has remained largely silent on the claims, enjoying a holiday with friends in Mauritius, but took to social media on Thursday to cheekily change the narrative.

She responded to Sunday World's teaser post about the story by editing the headline from “AKA dumps Zinhle over Cassper” to “DJ Zinhle crowned the number one female DJ in Africa”.

She said she had “fixed” the headline to reflect “news that is accurate and fair”.

Friends and fans, including actresses Jessica Nkosi and Terry Pheto, tweeted their approval of the change, while Zinhle had a laugh.

Zinhle kept everyone guessing earlier this week when she commented on a picture of AKA and the couple's daughter Kairo together, saying “Love you two”.

She also retweeted a poster promoting AKA's upcoming tour and shared a thread by Ayanda Thabethe on not listening to rumours.

“Stop reading my mind,” she told Ayanda.

MORE

OPINION | Guys, it's time to mind our own business about AKA and Zinhle

DJ Zinhle and AKA might need all y'all to chill for a sec!
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

DJ Zinhle to AKA and Kairo: Love you two

Zinhle continues to confuse the enemy.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

DJ Zinhle tweets support for AKA’s concert amid break-up rumours

DJ Zinhle and AKA are mos def not giving the nation what it wants
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

DJ Zinhle's not entertaining gossip as Mzansi melts down over break-up rumours

DJ Zinhle is not here for the rumours
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

From 'breaking up' to making up: Five must-read stories on AKA and DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle and AKA are rumoured to have broken up, but Kairo's momma is not entertaining any of it
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle to AKA and Kairo: Love you two TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade TshisaLIVE
  3. Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Kairo's first day of school is the cutest thing ever TshisaLIVE
  5. Sorry, fam! Drake is not coming to Mzansi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X