Rasta is that you? Tupac statue moemish has the internet shooketh
‘Has Rasta struck again with Tupac’
Mzansi is convinced well-known funeral painter Lebani Sirenje, aka Rasta, has taken his art skills to another level, even across the shores.
This after a statue of Tupac Shakur made the trends list, with fans singling out Rasta as the man behind the newly erected sculpture.
The American rapper, considered by many as the “goat” or legend of hip-hop, was recently honoured with a sculpture of him in Dallas, Texas.
Tupac was embroiled in a feud between east and west coast rappers in the US, and murdered in a drive-by shooting in 1996, at the age of 25. He left behind a music legacy.
Soon after its erection, the statue became a topic of discussion, with many saying they couldn't recognise the rapper and others believing our very own Rasta was the man who created it.
Rasta is known for painting well-known people who have died. Often the outcome is way off.
Just last week, Rasta left social media in a state of panic after he painted late business tycoon Ntate Richard Maponya, leaving people questioning who it was that he had painted.
Did Rasta do this? That ain’t Tupac https://t.co/SPOhJzge1V— masterpiece (@umanyathi) January 21, 2020
I have never met Tupac in person but there is no f’ing ways this could be Tupac. Rasta did this? https://t.co/bPuG1hPDxr— The Betting Guy ZA (@betting_guy_za) January 20, 2020
So this is the Tupac look Rasta was going for, but this is an absolute miss😂😂😂 this statue looks High Asf pic.twitter.com/bxj3I6nwRM— Bare Pali ong ketsang (@LisMashe) January 20, 2020
That ain't no Tupac,that's one of our nyaope boys from PTA...#Rasta knows him. https://t.co/chQqdojCFE— Tumelo Mashiane (@toomellowmaSh) January 20, 2020
Rasta is futuristic guys, this is what Tupac would have looked like if he was still alive.😀🤷🏾♀️— Maropeng Thobejane (@MaroThobejane) January 20, 2020
Bathi Rasta mixed everyone here Ramaphosa, Motaung, Tupac, Skhumba, Khoza, Nxamalala, Herman.— Sabelo Chalufu (@SabeloChalufu) January 14, 2020
No no no Rasta! This isn't Tupac, https://t.co/rjU6ohaGvv— Olisemeka (@Okere_Franklin_) January 20, 2020
So apparently #Rasta used faceapp to do the #Tupac sculpture pic.twitter.com/DWFDvOUfcM— MichaelZiriro (@MichaelZiriro) January 20, 2020