Rasta is that you? Tupac statue moemish has the internet shooketh

21 January 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Mzansi wants to know if Rasta is behind the statue of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Image: Rasta The Artist/ Twitter

Mzansi is convinced well-known funeral painter Lebani Sirenje, aka Rasta, has taken his art skills to another level, even across the shores.

This after a statue of Tupac Shakur made the trends list, with fans singling out Rasta as the man behind the newly erected sculpture.

The American rapper, considered by many as the “goat” or legend of hip-hop, was recently honoured with a sculpture of him in Dallas, Texas.

Tupac was embroiled in a feud between east and west coast rappers in the US, and murdered in a drive-by shooting in 1996, at the age of 25. He left behind a music legacy.

Soon after its erection, the statue became a topic of discussion, with many saying they couldn't recognise the rapper and others believing our very own Rasta was the man who created it.

Rasta is known for painting well-known people who have died. Often the outcome is way off.

Just last week, Rasta left social media in a state of panic after he painted late business tycoon Ntate Richard Maponya, leaving people questioning who it was that he had painted. 

