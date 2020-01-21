Connie Ferguson sparks colourism debate with 'black face' snap

While many users, including several celebs, found the snap amusing, others took to Twitter to accuse the actress of “black face”.

When a debate around colourism erupted around the photo, some drew comparisons between Connie's picture and characters from Tyler Perry's films.

TshisaLIVE's attempts to get comment from Connie and her management were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story, but the star commented on the original post by posting laughing emojis.

The star found support from a number of users who claimed she was an actress getting into a role and denied she was wearing "black face".