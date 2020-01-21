TshisaLIVE

Connie Ferguson sparks colourism debate with 'black face' snap

'The Fergusons and Tyler Perry, same WhatsApp group"

21 January 2020 - 12:05 By Kyle Zeeman
Connie Ferguson was slammed after this picture was shared online.
Connie Ferguson was slammed after this picture was shared online.
Image: Ferguson Film's Instagram

Connie Ferguson has faced the Twitter firing squad after a snap of her with her face seemingly darkened for a new role went viral.

The image, posted to Ferguson Films' Instagram page on Monday, shows Connie dressed as a domestic worker. Her hair is sticking out of her hat while she stares at the camera.

View this post on Instagram

🤓❤️😂😍

A post shared by SHONA FERGUSON (@ferguson_films) on

While many users, including several celebs, found the snap amusing, others took to Twitter to accuse the actress of “black face”.

When a debate around colourism erupted around the photo, some drew comparisons between Connie's picture and characters from Tyler Perry's films.

TshisaLIVE's attempts to get comment from Connie and her management were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story, but the star commented on the original post by posting laughing emojis.

The star found support from a number of users who claimed she was an actress getting into a role and denied she was wearing "black face".

