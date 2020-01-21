Connie Ferguson sparks colourism debate with 'black face' snap
'The Fergusons and Tyler Perry, same WhatsApp group"
Connie Ferguson has faced the Twitter firing squad after a snap of her with her face seemingly darkened for a new role went viral.
The image, posted to Ferguson Films' Instagram page on Monday, shows Connie dressed as a domestic worker. Her hair is sticking out of her hat while she stares at the camera.
While many users, including several celebs, found the snap amusing, others took to Twitter to accuse the actress of “black face”.
When a debate around colourism erupted around the photo, some drew comparisons between Connie's picture and characters from Tyler Perry's films.
TshisaLIVE's attempts to get comment from Connie and her management were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story, but the star commented on the original post by posting laughing emojis.
The star found support from a number of users who claimed she was an actress getting into a role and denied she was wearing "black face".
Best AFRICAN child can do, is to criticize success whilst they are stuck with their own failures... I’m sure u are not even close to that success.. best you can do is to criticize the best that you can’t even do/know!! pic.twitter.com/G7FtZnEahy— Saider4891 (@Saider48911) January 21, 2020
That's colourism love, black face is when a white person uses makeup to achieve a dark tone either to play a black role or to mock black people.— ISeeU👀 (@AchebeChimanda) January 21, 2020
Shocking. What does they dyeing of face Black actually mean and represent?— Leloe M (@leloe_m) January 20, 2020
Are they suggesting that yeah, the black person should be a cleaner? Gosh. This is shocking!!!
Isn't this the same thing that Tyler Perry is doing lol— #TweetAnalyst😌 (@YakaFortune) January 21, 2020
Why is she dark when she plays the help?💀 https://t.co/hLo9HnkAEi— Luno Zuma (@its_not_luke_) January 20, 2020
The question is why are they darkening her face? Unless she just walked away from a fire in that scene, I can't think why she'd have charcoal on her face. Can you?— Tree Fel (@mys_Tree) January 21, 2020