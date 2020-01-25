SNAPS | Inside Reason and LootLove's twins' 'Minor League Gardens' birthday bash

Reflecting on the moment the twins were born, Reason admitted that he didn't feel ready to be a dad again.

“This time last year, I woke up at 5am, I prayed, got back into bed and started counting the hours. It was D-day. And I’ll admit, I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t ready to have kids again, I wasn’t ready to start a new family, and I sure as hell wasn’t ready to take time off.”

But he was also super excited and felt blessed.

“However, with all that fear and nervousness around, I also couldn’t deny the fact that I was excited! I was f**ken ecstatic! I was having twins. With the woman of my life. And she had just done her full term. Our families were behind us - especially their older sis and bro, who made sure they were there when they arrived.

“One year later and I can guarantee you that we still ain’t ready for everything you introduce us to every day. But one thing [is] for sure, we’re still excited and happy to explore the future with you. You are love, you are joy, you are happiness and you are God. I love you.”

