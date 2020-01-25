SNAPS | Inside Reason and LootLove's twins' 'Minor League Gardens' birthday bash
You get birthday parties and then you get the "Minor League Gardens" party held for Reason and LootLove's twins last weekend.
The couple celebrated the twin's first birthday with a massive party at Imagine the Venue, just outside Johannesburg.
The party was attended by several famous faces, including comedian Mpho Popps, Lerato Sengadi and Nomuzi Mabena.
Young guests were entertained by jumping castles, balloons and food galore.
Reflecting on the moment the twins were born, Reason admitted that he didn't feel ready to be a dad again.
“This time last year, I woke up at 5am, I prayed, got back into bed and started counting the hours. It was D-day. And I’ll admit, I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t ready to have kids again, I wasn’t ready to start a new family, and I sure as hell wasn’t ready to take time off.”
But he was also super excited and felt blessed.
“However, with all that fear and nervousness around, I also couldn’t deny the fact that I was excited! I was f**ken ecstatic! I was having twins. With the woman of my life. And she had just done her full term. Our families were behind us - especially their older sis and bro, who made sure they were there when they arrived.
“One year later and I can guarantee you that we still ain’t ready for everything you introduce us to every day. But one thing [is] for sure, we’re still excited and happy to explore the future with you. You are love, you are joy, you are happiness and you are God. I love you.”
Cava the snaps:
Hip Hop Horray!🎉 #MinorLeagueGardens🦄 | God is doing incredible things everyday. You don’t have to look far to find a reason to praise Him. Just take a look around, you’re probably standing in the reality of something you prayed for. Life is good because God is good. So blessed and so so grateful🙏🏾💫