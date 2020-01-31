Sbahle Mpisane gives fat shamers the middle finger

Sbahle Mpisane will not give fat-shaming trolls the opportunity to get her down and has chosen to rise above the nasty comments instead .

The fitness guru and TV star has been on the long road to recovery after being involved in a car crash that nearly claimed her life in 2018. Therefore, Sbahle has not been able to exercise in the manner she used to.

Taking to Instagram, Sbahled penned her resolution to embrace every part of her body as well as each stage of life she finds herself in as she continues to move forward.

She took the opportunity to caution her followers against being “stuck” on a version of themselves from the past, thinking it was the “best” they'll ever be.

“Sometimes we focus on becoming who we were in the past before any trauma occurred and stay stuck in trying to be who we once were thinking that was the best version of ourselves. That person doesn’t exist any more, there’s a new you trying to be born,” she said.

The fitness bunny also swiftly dealt with a follower who commented on one of her Insta snaps by saying she needs to hurry up and “shed the weight she gained”.

Sbahle made it a point to advise her loyal fans to never let other people convince them that one particular version of themselves is all that is acceptable. She told them she has chosen to breathe life into who she is constantly becoming.

“I breathe life into that person. Don’t stay stuck in the past! Take whatever you’re going through, what happened and allow it to empower you and grow. Growth never stops when you are destined for more and to become a better version of yourself than anything left behind. Focus on yourself.

“Even if it takes time to heal always move forward. The future you is waiting to be born and you have the power inside you to become the best version of yourself.”