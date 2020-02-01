TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Koketso Mophuting: Stop asking when I'm getting married

01 February 2020 - 11:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Actress Koketso Mophuting is tired of being asked about marriage.
Actress Koketso Mophuting is tired of being asked about marriage.
Image: Instagram/Koketso M

Y'all people that keep asking actress Koketso Mophuting when she intends walking down the aisle in a white dress are getting on her damn nerves and she's explained why.

Taking to Instagram, Koketso told her followers that after a lot of thought, she's not sure about marriage and whether it perpetuates patriarchy.

Speaking in Sesotho, the actress shared a “new” finding she recently stumbled upon that has to do with what women and men are called in Sesotho.

“It has come to my attention that the word 'mosadi' basically means 'the one who remains (at home) while the word 'monna' can loosely be translated to one who gallivants. Yeah ... you heard that right, a woman is supposed to just stay at home while the man gallivants. I don't know anymore ... these men have been playing this patriarchy game on us,” she said.

Before abruptly ending the video, Koketso said: “Also ... while we are still there please stop asking some of us when we are getting married. I won't stay at home while some one gallivants. That's my story and I am sticking to it. Leave me alone. Bye.”

Watch the footage below.

View this post on Instagram

Stop asking me when I am getting married. Ija😤

A post shared by koketso Mophuting (@koketsomophuting) on

MORE

Koketso Mophuting's tackles 'prostitution' in new campaign

Koketso Mophuting is a woman with a voice and she plans to use it fully, no matter who it may rub up the wrong way. Her first topic to tackle? ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Botswana-born Isibaya actress: People in my country don't have to leave to be successful

After two years of knocking on doors, Botswana-born actress Koketso Mophuting is happy about getting her big break on Isibaya. 
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Inside Robert Marawa & Ntsiki Mazwai’s spicy exchange over Kobe Bryant TshisaLIVE
  2. House artist TNS slammed for not plastering his family home TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Mzansi gears up for Somizi and Mohale’s wedding on Thursday TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | LOL! Kabza De Small is p**sed that someone called his durag a doek TshisaLIVE
  5. Prince Kaybee 'passes out' in studio, just weeks after collapsing while on tour TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X