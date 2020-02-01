TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on 'extremely efficient' coronavirus

01 February 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Trevor Noah has weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

SA comedian Trevor Noah has expressed his thoughts about the deadly coronavirus outbreak across the world, joking that it not dare come to Africa.

Chinese officials reported the coronavirus outbreak earlier this month after it was discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The virus has since spread to cities and countries across the world, including Australia and France.

The SA department of health released a statement this week calling on South Africans not to panic, and said preventive measures were being put in place.

Amid fears of it spreading to SA, Trevor poked a little fun at the situation.

Speaking on The Daily Show this week, Trevor said the virus was “extremely efficient”, like the Chinese, but wouldn't be coming to Africa.

“Am I the only one who noticed  the virus has gone everywhere, except Africa? Look, don't get me wrong, I don't want the virus but I am kind of hurt. Why is Africa always left out?”

He joked that maybe the virus was scared of coming to the continent.

“It knows that if it shows up in Africa, ebola will be waiting at the airport like 'Oh, Corona! Look at me, Corona. I am the virus now.'”

TshisaLIVE
