Mihlali details horrific food poisoning episode: I thought I was gonna die

03 February 2020 - 15:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Mihlali Ndamase's fans love how real she is on the gram.
YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase has shared a recent food poisoning experience and wants to emphasise that it is painful AF.

Mihlali “validated” her followers' stories on Twitter that the pain associated with food poisoning is often downplayed. 

She said often people dubbed those who complained about the pain as “dramatic”, but she could now say, from personal experience, that it was truly the pits ... like the bottom bottom!

“When I say food poisoning isn’t child’s play, those who have never had it think I’m being dramatic. Listen, the amount of pain I was in last night had me feeling dizzy. I really thought I was gonna die,” she said.

Her followers agreed, sharing experiences that saw some of them hospitalised.

Food poisoning is real, fam. It landed Vusi Nova in hospital in 2018 and had his fans worried sick. Thankfully, he lived to tell the tale.

“No, my fans can relax. I am all better now. I vomited a lot on Friday after the Satmas. I was in Cape Town and so only after I got to Joburg did I make my way to the hospital. I was obviously dehydrated and drained, so they put me on a drip. I originally thought I just ate something bad, like it was just a stomach bug. But they (hospital staff) said it was food poisoning. I can't pinpoint where I may have gotten it from but since the drip, I feel great.”

