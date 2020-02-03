Mihlali details horrific food poisoning episode: I thought I was gonna die

YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase has shared a recent food poisoning experience and wants to emphasise that it is painful AF.

Mihlali “validated” her followers' stories on Twitter that the pain associated with food poisoning is often downplayed.

She said often people dubbed those who complained about the pain as “dramatic”, but she could now say, from personal experience, that it was truly the pits ... like the bottom bottom!

“When I say food poisoning isn’t child’s play, those who have never had it think I’m being dramatic. Listen, the amount of pain I was in last night had me feeling dizzy. I really thought I was gonna die,” she said.