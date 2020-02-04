IN MEMES | Fans want Lindiwe of 'The River' to be given her Oscar already!
Viewers of The River are having a hard time separating reality from fiction, particularly after watching actress Sindi Dlathu in action as Lindiwe.
The beginning of season three has been nothing short of amazing as the Dikana family tries to deal with the death of Mbali.
The emotionally-charged storyline has lead to some fans taking a break from watching the show, for fear of being triggered. Others have continued watching and have constantly been left in their feels by the brilliance of the actors.
Lindiwe has stuck out for her raw emotion as she mourns her child, and for the few moments when fans remember it is all make-believe and have given her props for her "elite acting".
Here are some of the reactions:
WE DON’T DESERVE THIS WOMAN🤞🏾😩🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/IGISARNB4s— Nomhle Ngubelanga (@NomhleN) February 3, 2020
She said "hooooowwww? hooooowwww?" #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/zVBdu0qqgq— T S H I F H I W A (@tshxfhxwa) February 3, 2020
I don’t blame him. I love #TheRiver1Magic , the only thing I have watched consistently since season 1. But after Mbali’s death, I have decided to take a break. The crew is brilliant. Unfortunately it’s triggering especially if you have lost a loved one. I am not brave! pic.twitter.com/u3ZOwyuocB— #AmINext???? (@MsMamo) February 4, 2020
#TheRiver1Magic that last scene bathong! 😭😥 First time feeling sorry for Lindiwe pic.twitter.com/GnEyH7lqHT— K E A (@ImKnownAsAmber) February 3, 2020
#TheRiver1Magic— kiwaj (@Kiwajn) February 3, 2020
We are not lucky, but blessed to have her on our screens. pic.twitter.com/dfHeFW9Dn5
@snegumede_xo Lindiwe’s monologue at the end !!!! #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/lm1BrMq7na— Liverpool stan (@sibusimaseko) February 4, 2020
Tumi cannot even look Lindiwe in the eye. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/wvVYiguYrU— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) February 3, 2020
Eish!— Lorato with an “O” (@LoratoTshenkeng) February 3, 2020
I know that #TheRiver1Magic is just a story - mara no parent must ever bury their child, not even the evil ones like Lindiwe. 😭😭😭Go botlhoko maan pic.twitter.com/qSY0TAROvO
Out of all people why Mbali?— Pinterest Africa (@PinterestZA) February 3, 2020
The Dikana's are forced to bid an emotional farewell to one of their loved ones while Tumi struggles to deal with the consequences of her actions. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/2lHtnWPg9d
#TheRiver1Magic . She’s the reason why I’d get home at 6pm after work , sleep... set an alarm ya 7:55pm, just nje to watch her , then head back to bed . pic.twitter.com/cQCm5Nz96k— Kgothatso (@kgotthie) February 3, 2020
...lindiwe breaking down by mbali’s casket has me in literal tears. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/0nup86zVa0— Supernova (@MissKeratilwe) February 3, 2020