IN MEMES | Fans want Lindiwe of 'The River' to be given her Oscar already!

04 February 2020 - 18:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Actress Sindi Dlathu plays Lindiwe in The River, and many viewers are blown away by her performance.
Image: Instagram/Sindi Dlathu

Viewers of The River are having a hard time separating reality from fiction, particularly after watching actress Sindi Dlathu in action as Lindiwe.

The beginning of season three has been nothing short of amazing as the Dikana family tries to deal with the death of Mbali.

The emotionally-charged storyline has lead to some fans taking a break from watching the show, for fear of being triggered. Others have continued watching and have constantly been left in their feels by the brilliance of the actors.

Lindiwe has stuck out for her raw emotion as she mourns her child, and for the few moments when fans remember it is all make-believe and have given her props for her "elite acting".

Here are some of the reactions:

There's acting... Then there's 'The River'. Wow!
