Stop it! Mpoomy Ledwaba shuts down people calling her daughter 'makoti'

Mpoomy and Brendan welcomed their daughter Nuri in 2018 and the baby girl has since grown cuter by the day.

Now just over a year old, Nuri has won over her parents' fans and seemingly attracted comments - intended to be compliments - where people refer to Nuri as their makoti.

However, Mpoomy is not about that. She didn't hesitate to set people straight for claiming that the terms of "endearment" were harmless.

"Imagine placing your daughter’s worth on marriage. My daughter is worth way more. To you it may be a compliment, but allow us to feel otherwise about our children," she said.

"I’m not raising a 'wife'; I’m raising much more."