Sbu Noah: I was told I cannot sing

04 February 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
Gospel singer Sbu Noah has encouraged his followers to pursue their dreams.
Image: Sbu Noah/ Instagram

Sbu Noah is one of the biggest gospel artists in the country, but there was a time when he was told he could not sing.

The gospel singer took to Instagram on Monday to recount how a person he looked up to did not believe he had what it took to make a career in music.

“I will never forget hearing someone I looked up to saying I can’t sing! It broke my heart and, frankly, I believed it since it came from them.”

However, Sbu was determined to chase his dream of singing.

“But for the life of me, I couldn’t quit this thing inside me that just wanted to sing! It broke my heart and brought me so much pain, but I kept going.

“Funny enough, even though I didn’t entirely believe in myself, the more I sang the more love I received.”

Sbu shared a video of US star Jennifer Lopez speaking about her struggles and said he, like J.Lo, had overcome a lot of difficulties to be where he was today.

“It took a long time to get me here and it’s amazing that an icon like J.Lo went through the same struggles as some of us! But like she said, no matter the pain, no matter how discouraged you get, just keep going!”

He encouraged his followers to never give up on their dreams.

“There’s a reason you’re here and doing what you’re doing. Keep working hard. Sooner than later, you’ll start to believe in yourself and when you believe you’re great, you become great. So keep going.” 

