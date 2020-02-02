It's not enough that I'm the only one, says Cynthia Erivo of her Oscar nod
The 'Harriet' star tells Margaret Gardiner that she's determined to shake things up to reflect the world we live in
02 February 2020 - 00:03
You notice Cynthia Erivo's eyes first. Round, huge, black. Then the gap-toothed smile. Her hair is shorn close to her skull, sometimes dyed to match her outfit. If you can drag your gaze away from those big eyes, it's the nails you see next. Long doesn't describe them - 3.5cm, multicoloured, and with sharp, pointy ends. A ring on every finger.
Then she opens her mouth and you forget everything about her appearance as you're mesmerised by the sound that comes out of it. She compares her singing to the feeling of flying, before adding with a smile, "When I sing, it feels like sitting in the centre of joy."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.