It's not enough that I'm the only one, says Cynthia Erivo of her Oscar nod

The 'Harriet' star tells Margaret Gardiner that she's determined to shake things up to reflect the world we live in

You notice Cynthia Erivo's eyes first. Round, huge, black. Then the gap-toothed smile. Her hair is shorn close to her skull, sometimes dyed to match her outfit. If you can drag your gaze away from those big eyes, it's the nails you see next. Long doesn't describe them - 3.5cm, multicoloured, and with sharp, pointy ends. A ring on every finger.



Then she opens her mouth and you forget everything about her appearance as you're mesmerised by the sound that comes out of it. She compares her singing to the feeling of flying, before adding with a smile, "When I sing, it feels like sitting in the centre of joy."..