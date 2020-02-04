'Scandal!' actress Lusanda Mbane on not being OK: Allow yourself to cry

In a world where showing your true feelings on social media is seen as weak, Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane believes “it's OK not to be OK”.

Lusanda poured her heart out in an emotional Instagram post recently, saying there was great danger in being viewed as “strong” when you are reaching breaking point.

“A few minutes ago I called my husband, and as soon as he said 'hello', I started crying uncontrollably, sobbing actually. I battled to get the words out, except to say 'I'm having such a sh*t day'.

“He was, of course, completely confused because we've spoken over the phone at least three times this morning, and even though I was telling him about all my misfortunes, I seemed OK and I was even laughing about them. But now I am crying a river.”

The actress said she was carrying a lot of “baggage” that weighed her down.

“I said 'I am not OK', and the more he sympathised and tried to make me feel better, the more I cried. I realised that I am actually carrying a lot. Not all of which is mine, but I am carrying it nevertheless.”

The star said there was value in allowing yourself to be weak and emotional.

“The danger of being viewed as the strong one is that you try to keep this up, even at times when you yourself are uncomfortably close to breaking point.

“So I have chosen to allow myself the next few hours as hours of weakness. I will cry, I will be needy. I will ask him to bring me my favourite treats on the way home. Tomorrow, it will be business as usual. Its OK not to be OK.”