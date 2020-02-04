TshisaLIVE

'Scandal!' actress Lusanda Mbane on not being OK: Allow yourself to cry

‘So I have chosen to allow myself the next few hours as hours of weakness. I will cry, I will be needy'

04 February 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane gives herself time cry.
Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane gives herself time cry.
Image: Via instagram/Lusanda Mbane

In a world where showing your true feelings on social media is seen as weak, Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane believes “it's OK not to be OK”.

Lusanda poured her heart out in an emotional Instagram post recently, saying there was great danger in being viewed as “strong” when you are reaching breaking point.

“A few minutes ago I called my husband, and as soon as he said 'hello', I started crying uncontrollably, sobbing actually. I battled to get the words out, except to say 'I'm having such a sh*t day'.

“He was, of course, completely confused because we've spoken over the phone at least three times this morning, and even though I was telling him about all my misfortunes, I seemed OK and I was even laughing about them. But now I am crying a river.”

The actress said she was carrying a lot of “baggage” that weighed her down.

“I said 'I am not OK', and the more he sympathised and tried to make me feel better, the more I cried. I realised that I am actually carrying a lot. Not all of which is mine, but I am carrying it nevertheless.”

The star said there was value in allowing yourself to be weak and emotional.

“The danger of being viewed as the strong one is that you try to keep this up, even at times when you yourself are uncomfortably close to breaking point.

“So I have chosen to allow myself the next few hours as hours of weakness. I will cry, I will be needy. I will ask him to bring me my favourite treats on the way home. Tomorrow, it will be business as usual. Its OK not to be OK.”

View this post on Instagram

A few minutes ago I called my husband, and as soon as he said "Hello", I started crying uncontrollably, sobbing actually. I battled to get the words out except just to say "I'm having such a sh*t day." He was of course completely confused because we've spoken over the phone at least 3 times this morning, and even though I was telling him about all my misfortunes, I seemed ok and I was even laughing about them, but now I am crying a river. "I am not ok", I said, and the more he sympathized and tried to make me feel better, the more I cried. I realised that I actually am carrying a lot, not all of which is mine, but I am carrying it nevertheless. The danger of being viewed as the strong one is that you try to keep this up even at times when you yourself are uncomfortably close to breaking point. So I have chosen to allow myself the next few hours as hours of weakness. I will cry, I will be needy, I will ask him to bring me my favourite treats on the way home. Tomorrow, it will be business as usual. #ItsOkNotToBeOk

A post shared by Lusanda Mbane (@lusandambane) on

MORE

Lusanda Mbane on finding the balance between fame & family

Even though Lusanda Mbane loves every part of being in the limelight, including the constant fan attention, it's been a juggling act to protect her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Lusanda Mbane opens up about the ultimatum that led her to acting

It took an ultimatum from an old boss for Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane to choose acting over her corporate gig, and it has been the most rewarding ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Former Generations actress Lusanda Mbane gets a new home on e.tv's Scandal!

Actress Lusanda Mbane has become the latest big name to join the cast of e.tv's popular soapie Scandal! The show's creators announced Lusanda's ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali: I found the love of my life again! Me TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee 'passes out' in studio, just weeks after collapsing while on tour TshisaLIVE
  3. Snaps of Bonang looking all sorts of flames at Demi-Leigh Tebow’s wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Mmatema & hubby are serious parent goals TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Sjava on being 'barred' from burning imphepho on stage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X