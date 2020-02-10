TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah on #MatchInAfrica: I've lived one thousand dreams in one night!

10 February 2020 - 14:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
South African comedian Trevor Noah lived out one of his dreams through the Match In Africa initiative.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Alaister Russell

Comedian Trevor Noah has looked back on what will undoubtedly be one of the best weekends of his life. He played tennis with a champion, against a champion, and one of the richest men in the world.

The comedian had the time of his life when he partnered with Rafael Nadal in a celebrity doubles encounter against Roger Federer and Bill Gates, all for a good cause.

“To say tonight was a dream come true is an understatement. We helped raise more than $3m (nearly R45m) to help spur education in Africa,” Trevor said with pride.

While it was Gates and Federer who won the match, there was no “loser” in the #MatchInAfrica, as the world was entertained by the first-class comedian and charities benefited from the initiative.

“We set a world record for the highest attendance for a tennis match and I got to play tennis with two of the greatest players of all time, while also sharing the court with my friend and one of the greatest minds of all time.

“And all of this happened in my home country, South Africa. Thank you Roger, Rafa, Bill and every single person who supported this great cause. I have lived one thousand dreams in one night!”

Trevor is really living a “what-dreams-are-made-of” life and, well, we might as well live vicariously through him.

Check out some of the moments below.

Now I begin my journey to Wimbledon...

Calm before the storm. #MatchInAfrica

Some Mzansi celebs and sports stars cracked an invite, not only to the match, but to the festivities before it took place.

Check out some of their snaps.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer landed in SA on February 5 2020 ahead of his Match for Africa against Rafael Nadal on February 7 2020 in Cape Town. Federer hopes to raise at least $1m (about R14,7m) from the match for charity.

