Trevor Noah on #MatchInAfrica: I've lived one thousand dreams in one night!

Comedian Trevor Noah has looked back on what will undoubtedly be one of the best weekends of his life. He played tennis with a champion, against a champion, and one of the richest men in the world.

The comedian had the time of his life when he partnered with Rafael Nadal in a celebrity doubles encounter against Roger Federer and Bill Gates, all for a good cause.

“To say tonight was a dream come true is an understatement. We helped raise more than $3m (nearly R45m) to help spur education in Africa,” Trevor said with pride.

While it was Gates and Federer who won the match, there was no “loser” in the #MatchInAfrica, as the world was entertained by the first-class comedian and charities benefited from the initiative.

“We set a world record for the highest attendance for a tennis match and I got to play tennis with two of the greatest players of all time, while also sharing the court with my friend and one of the greatest minds of all time.

“And all of this happened in my home country, South Africa. Thank you Roger, Rafa, Bill and every single person who supported this great cause. I have lived one thousand dreams in one night!”

Trevor is really living a “what-dreams-are-made-of” life and, well, we might as well live vicariously through him.

Check out some of the moments below.