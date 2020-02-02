Trevor Noah winds up Bill Gates, Roger Federer ahead of match in SA

Heavy hitters Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will have to tone down their lightning-speed serves and smashes when they team up with comedian Trevor Noah and billionaire businessman Bill Gates at next week's charity tennis clash in Cape Town.



Fresh from the Australian Open, the tennis legends are set to face off at the Cape Town Stadium in the much-anticipated The Match in Africa 6 (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2019-07-07-trevor-noah-to-take-on-roger-federer-rafael-nadal-in-sa/) on Friday...