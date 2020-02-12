DJ Black Coffee reflects on painful February 11: 30 years ago today I was in hospital

, SA and the world celebrated the day, 30 years ago, that Nelson Mandela was released from prison after 27 years, but it brought back painful memories for DJ Black Coffee.

For him, it was a reminder of the car accident that left him with brachial plexus.

“30 years ago, exactly at this hour, I was in hospital in pain after an accident while we were celebrating the release of Nelson Mandela from 27 years of prison. Reflecting on the pain I have been and still go through while on a journey of recovery learning to accept the new me, while being selfless about God’s plans.”

Black Coffee has since defied all odds to live his dreams and inspire nations.

On social media he said the biggest lesson he'd learnt from that fateful day was that he was chosen by God to do what he does.

He added that he was grateful that God had gifted him with a talent and ear for music, which he said had helped to heal him.

“I understand why he gave me music, to heal me first before it even gets to you. I’m grateful for every note and every melody. I will continue to follow his lead. God is with us,” he wrote.