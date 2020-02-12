TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee reflects on painful February 11: 30 years ago today I was in hospital

12 February 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Black Coffee looked back on a day that changed his destiny.
Image: Via Instagram

, SA and the world celebrated the day, 30 years ago, that Nelson Mandela was released from prison after 27 years, but it brought back painful memories for DJ Black Coffee.

For him, it was a reminder of the car accident that left him with brachial plexus.

“30 years ago, exactly at this hour, I was in hospital in pain after an accident while we were celebrating the release of Nelson Mandela from 27 years of prison. Reflecting on the pain I have been and still go through while on a journey of recovery learning to accept the new me, while being selfless about God’s plans.”

Black Coffee has since defied all odds to live his dreams and inspire nations.

On social media he said the biggest lesson he'd learnt from that fateful day was that he was chosen by God to do what he does.

He added that he was grateful that God had gifted him with a talent and ear for music, which he said had helped to heal him.

“I understand why he gave me music, to heal me first before it even gets to you. I’m grateful for every note and every melody. I will continue to follow his lead. God is with us,” he wrote.

Black Coffee announced in 2017 that he was working on rehabilitating his hand and would use a brace. He explained that he stopped wearing an arm brace when he was younger because he was bullied.

“When I was young after the car accident I used to wear one and being a kid it was hard as kids can be mean so I decided to stop wearing it especially in public.

“It has taken me so much time to appear like this in public because of my own insecurities but I decided to post this picture not just because for years people had their own versions of my story, I did this for myself,” he wrote.

