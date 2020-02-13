WATCH | Here's what went down at the Miss Universe parade in Joburg
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi paraded through Johannesburg on February 13 2020, where she was met by cheering fans. Tunzi now travels to Cape Town, where she will be an honorary guest at President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament.
South Africans came out in their numbers on the streets of Johannesburg to get a glimpse of SA's sweetheart Zozibini Tunzi at her Miss Universe homecoming victory parade on Thursday morning.
Zozibini started the Johannesburg leg of the parade at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, stopping in Braamfontein, Marshalltown, and the Joburg CBD.
TshisaLIVE was outside the Maslow Hotel on Thursday morning, capturing the atmosphere as excited stans of Zozibini anxiously waited to see her board the bus.
As stylish as ever, Zozibini finally appeared from inside the hotel and had everyone in awe of her beauty. Everyone wanted a pic with her.
Miss Universe #ZozibiniTunzi boarding the city tour bus ahead of her parade in Johannesburg 🚌 💨 . pic.twitter.com/ZLMoKFepoc— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Mpho Masekwameng was in the crowd to welcome Miss Universe and told TshisaLIVE she was excited to finally see Zozibini in person.
She said how much she loved what Miss Universe stood for and how she wanted women to “take up space”.
This is how excited Mpho is to see #ZozibiniTunzi: pic.twitter.com/zAeHFUC2M1— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Excited at just having seen Zozibini, Nomfundo Masilela said Miss Universe continued to inspire her every day.
#ZozibiniTunzi continues to inspire the nation just like she inspires Nomfundo pic.twitter.com/J2ZIWBNIZC— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Zozibini won the hotly contested Miss Universe title on December 8 in Atlanta, US, making millions proud.
Speaking on her homecoming, Zozi earlier told TshisaLIVE: “There is no place like home. No place like SA. I feel like this is where I gather my strength. So being home is like having a renewed spirit in me.”
Zozibini waved to the crowd standing outside The Maslow Hotel, before her bus commenced on its route.
To make sure that the tour went smoothly, JMPD was in place to ease traffic congestion in certain areas of the city.
This is what happened on the streets of Johannesburg during the tour:
A WHOLE Miss Universe #ZozibiniTunzi is doing her Johannesburg parade this morning. Have you spotted the bus she’s in yet? pic.twitter.com/0KTJ2QMa6J— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Miss Universe #ZozibiniTunzi warming waving to the crowd standing outside The Maslow Hotel, Sandton pic.twitter.com/CgetQOY5uI— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
And... she’s off. #ZozibiniTunzi has started her Johannesburg parade— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
🚌💨 pic.twitter.com/D58L46ZYs0
Crowd waving goodbye to #ZozibiniTunzi as she leaves to start her parade... 🚌💨 pic.twitter.com/eZuqWpjVj4— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
WATCH | #ZozibiniTunzi waves to fans in the streets of Sandton 😊🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/STagYu0837— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
WATCH | #ZozibiniTunzi is joined by Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on the parade pic.twitter.com/40fvv7ULmh— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
When we see the haters we just— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
... #zozibinitunzi pic.twitter.com/OD8yfNr1ym
Fans even climbed building to greet queen #ZozibiniTunzi during her Joburg parade pic.twitter.com/hoF9p9RJzL— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Fans rush to greet #zozibinitunzi during her Joburg parade pic.twitter.com/K6YKEpNq8S— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Fans gather to greet #zozibinitunzi during her Joburg parade pic.twitter.com/K6YKEpNq8S pic.twitter.com/AJu3g4kLjD— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Fans rush to greet #zozibinitunzi during her Joburg parade pic.twitter.com/K6YKEpNq8S pic.twitter.com/xGTmA1PF23— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Fans pack the streets of Joburg to greet queen #ZozibiniTunzi during her Joburg parade pic.twitter.com/0boBtkLTyd— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020