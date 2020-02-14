'This is so invasive' - DJ Zinhle fuming after her luggage is broken into
DJ Zinhle was left fuming after her luggage was allegedly broken into during a flight to Durban this week.
The Umlilo hitmaker, who had earlier in the day attended an event in Franschhoek in the Western Cape, shared her frustrations on Twitter, claiming that the incident had happened while travelling on British Airways.
Zinhle said she saw no need to report the matter as in most cases “nothing tends to be done”.
“Just landed in Durban and my luggage was broken into. I hate them so much. Wow! This is so invasive man. No use reporting it cause they really don’t care.”
Haven’t been on a British Airways flight in a long time. Just landed in Durban and my luggage was broken into. I hate them so much. Wow! This is so invasive man. No use reporting it cause they really don’t care. 💔— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 13, 2020
Soon the comments section was filled with people sharing their stories of having their bags broken into and items stolen.
When approached for comment, a representative at British Airways told TshisaLIVE that they would have to escalate the matter before commenting.
The airline did however respond on social media, apologising to Zinhle for any inconvenience caused and asking her to private message them her booking details so they could investigate the matter.
“Thanks for tagging us. Zinhle, I'm so sorry to hear about this. Could you please DM your booking details so we can put things right for you.”
Thanks for tagging us. @DJZinhle, I'm so sorry to hear about this. Could you please DM your booking details so we can put things right for you? Kimbers https://t.co/L1epyfzysM— British Airways (@British_Airways) February 13, 2020