'This is so invasive' - DJ Zinhle fuming after her luggage is broken into

DJ Zinhle was left fuming after her luggage was allegedly broken into during a flight to Durban this week.

The Umlilo hitmaker, who had earlier in the day attended an event in Franschhoek in the Western Cape, shared her frustrations on Twitter, claiming that the incident had happened while travelling on British Airways.

Zinhle said she saw no need to report the matter as in most cases “nothing tends to be done”.

“Just landed in Durban and my luggage was broken into. I hate them so much. Wow! This is so invasive man. No use reporting it cause they really don’t care.”