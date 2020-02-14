WATCH | Zozi downplays Cassper 'crush': Maybe he's just being supportive?

Fans are so convinced rapper Cassper Nyovest and Zozibini Tunzi are going to hook up that they are quarter to planning the wedding, but sis has told Mzansi to slow down their roll.

Zozi is back in Mzansi on a homecoming tour after securing the Miss Universe title in Atlanta, US, in December.

Cassper has been one of her biggest fans since she won the Miss SA title last yea, and has on several occasions taken his shot.

Zozi may have been noticing, but she's played it cool, telling Morning Live that perhaps Cassper is just being supportive of her.

"Maybe he is just being supportive? You know, one talent showing support to another talent,” she said.