WATCH | Zozi downplays Cassper 'crush': Maybe he's just being supportive?

14 February 2020 - 11:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has laughed off the romance rumours.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has laughed off the romance rumours.
Image: Instagram/Zozibini Tunzi

Fans are so convinced rapper Cassper Nyovest and Zozibini Tunzi are going to hook up that they are quarter to planning the wedding, but sis has told Mzansi to slow down their roll.

Zozi is back in Mzansi on a homecoming tour after securing the Miss Universe title in Atlanta, US, in December.

Cassper has been one of her biggest fans since she won the Miss SA title last yea, and has on several occasions taken his shot.

Zozi may have been noticing, but she's played it cool, telling Morning Live that perhaps Cassper is just being supportive of her.

"Maybe he is just being supportive? You know, one talent showing support to another talent,” she said.

Fans have also been watching Cass give it his all, and were convinced the feeling was mutual when Zozi gave him a shout out at her homecoming.

When asked what South African song she was going to blast after coming home, Zozi excitedly revealed she is a big fan of DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Cassper Nyovest's hit track Phoyisa.

Cassper gushed over the moment and said; “I've made it! Miss Universe likes Phoyisa! Kabza and Maphorisa ngiyabonga for ugung shaya nge through pass gents!”

The pair finally met in the flesh earlier this week when Cassper attended a Samsung event where Zozi was announced as an ambassador.

Cassper shared a snap of him with the beauty queen, and referred to them as: “Abuti Fill Up and Ousie Universe”.

Cassper finally met his ‘crush’, Zozibini, and 'she looks like a dream in real life!'

Yoh! Cassper is really smitten by his crush, hey!
