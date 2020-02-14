WATCH | Zozi downplays Cassper 'crush': Maybe he's just being supportive?
Fans are so convinced rapper Cassper Nyovest and Zozibini Tunzi are going to hook up that they are quarter to planning the wedding, but sis has told Mzansi to slow down their roll.
Zozi is back in Mzansi on a homecoming tour after securing the Miss Universe title in Atlanta, US, in December.
Cassper has been one of her biggest fans since she won the Miss SA title last yea, and has on several occasions taken his shot.
Zozi may have been noticing, but she's played it cool, telling Morning Live that perhaps Cassper is just being supportive of her.
"Maybe he is just being supportive? You know, one talent showing support to another talent,” she said.
WATCH: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi downplays Cassper Nyovest’s crush on her. Click for more: https://t.co/Xi3qAHDuGa #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/hkG20nzel6— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 13, 2020
Fans have also been watching Cass give it his all, and were convinced the feeling was mutual when Zozi gave him a shout out at her homecoming.
When asked what South African song she was going to blast after coming home, Zozi excitedly revealed she is a big fan of DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Cassper Nyovest's hit track Phoyisa.
Cassper gushed over the moment and said; “I've made it! Miss Universe likes Phoyisa! Kabza and Maphorisa ngiyabonga for ugung shaya nge through pass gents!”
The pair finally met in the flesh earlier this week when Cassper attended a Samsung event where Zozi was announced as an ambassador.
Cassper shared a snap of him with the beauty queen, and referred to them as: “Abuti Fill Up and Ousie Universe”.
Abuti Fill Up and Ousie Universe met at the #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/Dyxad0f3n0— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 11, 2020