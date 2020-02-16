TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle’s 'Umlilo' inspired this church sermon

16 February 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Zinhle's 'Umlilo' was the crowning moment in a sermon.
DJ Zinhle's 'Umlilo' was the crowning moment in a sermon.
Image: DJ Zinhle via Instagram

You get famous songs, and then you get "quoted in a sermon" famous songs.

DJ Zinhle's track Umlilo was a massive hit in 2019, even winning Song of the Year.

The song, which features Mvzzle and Rethabile, still won't let the people breathe in 2020 and was recently quoted during a sermon.

In a video shared on social media this week, a preacher is seen encouraging the congregation to listen to DJ Zinhle on the song, later busting a move as she bursts into song.

While fans were ready to put on their uniforms and join the church, Zinhle took to Twitter to share how the moment made her "heart sooooo happy".

The song's lyrics even made it onto a cake apparently being sold at a Shoprite outlet in Durban last year.

If there was ever any doubt the song will continue to do the things in 2020, Zinhle told fans  she had spoken to God and He said the year was hers for the taking.

“I just spoke to God and apparently 2020 is mine too,” she wrote on Twitter.

