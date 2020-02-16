TshisaLIVE

Mbali Nkosi and Kaizer Motaung Junior are serving serious couple goals

So now they are Instagram official?

16 February 2020 - 10:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Mbali Nkosi and Kaizer Motaung Junior are head over heels with each other.
Mbali Nkosi and Kaizer Motaung Junior are head over heels with each other.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress and presenter Mbali Nkosi seems to have found love in the arms of the former Chiefs striker Kaizer Motaung Junior.

The two lovebirds were private about their relationship before, but finally let the cat out of the bag when Mbali posted cute snaps of them in each other's arms.

She captioned the snaps: “What Sundays are made of”. 

The post was flocked with congratulation messages and users calling them “the cutest couple”. There was even love from beyond SA borders, with one user in Mozambique sending their love to the couple.

View this post on Instagram

What sundays are made of

A post shared by Mbali Nkosi (@theembalinkosi) on

Actress Noluthando Meje was one of the dozens who gave the couple the thumbs up, posting heart emojis.

User Nasiphi16 wrote “Sanithandi nje", while Bokamoso Mofurutsi told them: “I love you guys". Morongoa Mo called the couple his “fave”.

We love these two!

Away from her private life, Mbali spoke in 2017 about the struggles of finding work. She was counting her blessings and appreciated having multiple work opportunities in an industry that is often hit by drought where jobs are concerned.

“People don’t know that even though they see us on certain shows, we all still go to auditions. That’s why we are always so happy when we are called for shows. I will never complain about being too busy, because in this industry the dry season is real. So I’m grateful for work and being busy,”  she told TshisaLIVE at a hotel launch in Cape Town.

She last year was a presenter on entertainment show All Access and hosted the Our Perfect Wedding presenter search.

MORE:

IN MEMES: OPW presenter search leaves Twitter in stitches

As the search continues for the Our Perfect Wedding host, Twitter was treated to some hilarious auditions from the presenter search which resulted in ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Halala! Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga welcome their baby girl!

Congratulations are in order for the Khunes!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

SNAPS | Demi-Leigh and Tim meet the pope in Rome

We stan the "royals" of giving back!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Here's what Mohale surprised Somizi with for Valentine's Day TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle on Itu break-up: I couldn't fully remember why I fell in love with him TshisaLIVE
  3. Demi-Leigh & hubby Tim Tebow move into their R44m Florida mansion TshisaLIVE
  4. 'This is so invasive' - DJ Zinhle fuming after her luggage is broken into TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa’s fans question her 'realness' after skin lightning ad TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X