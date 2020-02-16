Mbali Nkosi and Kaizer Motaung Junior are serving serious couple goals

Actress and presenter Mbali Nkosi seems to have found love in the arms of the former Chiefs striker Kaizer Motaung Junior.

The two lovebirds were private about their relationship before, but finally let the cat out of the bag when Mbali posted cute snaps of them in each other's arms.

She captioned the snaps: “What Sundays are made of”.

The post was flocked with congratulation messages and users calling them “the cutest couple”. There was even love from beyond SA borders, with one user in Mozambique sending their love to the couple.