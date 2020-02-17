Emtee hits back at claims he is 'no longer relevant'
After being in the music industry for a young minute, rapper Emtee has hit back at claims that he is no longer relevant.
The rapper found his name on the trends list on Twitter over the weekend when a social media user said the Roll Up hitmaker's time had come to an end.
The tweep shared a tweet saying people like Donald, Dr Malinga, DJ Cleo, iFani, Big Zulu, Khuli Chana, Heavy T, Professor and Emtee needed to understand their music careers are now over and no longer relevant. He said they need to stay away and give others a chance to shine.
Taken aback by the tweet, Emtee clapped back and asked the user how he thought of such nonsense so early in the morning.
Emtee has in the past put haters in their place, telling them they hate him because they don't know him.
The rapper had the streets talking after an incident where he "fell" on stage, with people claiming he was drunk and seemed disorientated.
The rapper wasn't having any of it.
In a now-deleted tweet, Emtee said, "People who don’t like me don’t know me."
Feeling the tweep was incorrect to add Emtee to the list of artists whose careers are “over”, social media users supported the rapper, saying every time he was on a song, it became a hit.
