TshisaLIVE

Emtee hits back at claims he is 'no longer relevant'

People stanned with him

17 February 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
Emtee has hit back at claims that he is 'no longer relevant' and should now let others shine.
Emtee has hit back at claims that he is 'no longer relevant' and should now let others shine.
Image: Emtee/ Instagram

After being in the music industry for a young minute, rapper Emtee has hit back at claims that he is no longer relevant.

The rapper found his name on the trends list on Twitter over the weekend when a social media user said the Roll Up hitmaker's time had come to an end.

The tweep shared a tweet saying people like Donald, Dr Malinga, DJ Cleo, iFani, Big Zulu, Khuli Chana, Heavy T, Professor and Emtee needed to understand their music careers are now over and no longer relevant. He said they need to stay away and give others a chance to shine.

Taken aback by the tweet, Emtee clapped back and asked the user how he thought of such nonsense so early in the morning.

Emtee has in the past put haters in their place, telling them they hate him because they don't know him.

The rapper had the streets talking after an incident where he "fell" on stage, with people claiming he was drunk and seemed disorientated.  

The rapper wasn't having any of it.

In a now-deleted tweet, Emtee said, "People who don’t like me don’t know me."

Feeling the tweep was incorrect to add Emtee to the list of artists whose careers are “over”, social media users supported the rapper, saying every time he was on a song, it became a hit.

From feud to a feature: The streets are here for a Cassper & Emtee collab

It looks like 2020 is bringing forth good vibes for Emtee and Cassper
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Twitter shook after Emtee's producer Ruff 'shuts down' Cassper collabo idea

Will Mzansi have the Emtee and Cassper collabo or nah?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

A-Reece 'crashes the internet' with Cotton Fest performance

A-Reece got all the Skr Skrs excited
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Here's what Mohale surprised Somizi with for Valentine's Day TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle on Itu break-up: I couldn't fully remember why I fell in love with him TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest: Hands off Zozi TshisaLIVE
  5. Mbali Nkosi and Kaizer Motaung Junior are serving serious couple goals TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Battle for meat and 'safety cabins': Coronavirus lockdown in China leads to ...
Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
X