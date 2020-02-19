AKA: I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you?

Weeks after a video of him kissing a “mysterious” woman at a restaurant nearly shut down the internet, AKA has spilt the tea on his split from DJ Zinhle.

Though initially silent when the “TMZ-style” video surfaced, the rapper broke his silence on Tuesday night.

“That TMZ-style video someone took of me while out for dinner the other night was probably one of the biggest favours someone ever did me. Thank you whoever that was,” he said on Twitter.