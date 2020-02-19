AKA: I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you?
Weeks after a video of him kissing a “mysterious” woman at a restaurant nearly shut down the internet, AKA has spilt the tea on his split from DJ Zinhle.
Though initially silent when the “TMZ-style” video surfaced, the rapper broke his silence on Tuesday night.
“That TMZ-style video someone took of me while out for dinner the other night was probably one of the biggest favours someone ever did me. Thank you whoever that was,” he said on Twitter.
The rapper then revealed he has been single since last year and didn't see a need to inform anyone on his break-up with his baby mama, DJ Zinhle.
“I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you?”
One of his followers replied, urging the rapper to draw in positive vibes.
AKA responded: “Somebody violated my privacy, I see the positive in it and you ask me for positive energy? I don’t understand. Sometimes I think I’m speaking to bots on this app.”
AKA and Zinhle's break-up took many people by surprise, with one fan asking him to stop humiliating the Umlilo hitmaker.
AKA hit back, saying: “Humiliated by what? A relationship not working out and someone moving on? Cut the bullsh*t.”
The star confirmed that he and Zinhle had split in an interview on Metro FM last month. He has since been spotted with a “mysterious” woman fans believe is his new bae.
Taking to Instagram Stories at the weekend, the rapper posted pictures of himself and the woman, commenting: “Working on the weekend as usual.”
In one snap, the woman is seen giving the rapper a peck on the cheek, alongside a heart emoji and the caption: “Love.”