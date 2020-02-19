TshisaLIVE

AKA: I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you?

19 February 2020 - 08:58 By Masego Seemela
AKA has talked about moving on after his break-up with DJ Zinhle.
AKA has talked about moving on after his break-up with DJ Zinhle.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Weeks after a video of him kissing a “mysterious” woman at a restaurant nearly shut down the internet, AKA has spilt the tea on his split from DJ Zinhle.

Though initially silent when the “TMZ-style” video surfaced, the rapper broke his silence on Tuesday night.

“That TMZ-style video someone took of me while out for dinner the other night was probably one of the biggest favours someone ever did me. Thank you whoever that was,” he said on Twitter.

The rapper then revealed he has been single since last year and didn't see a need to inform anyone on his break-up with his baby mama, DJ Zinhle.

“I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you?”

One of his followers replied, urging the rapper to draw in positive vibes.

AKA responded: “Somebody violated my privacy, I see the positive in it and you ask me for positive energy? I don’t understand. Sometimes I think I’m speaking to bots on this app.”

AKA and Zinhle's break-up took many people by surprise, with one fan asking him to stop humiliating the Umlilo hitmaker.

AKA hit back, saying: “Humiliated by what? A relationship not working out and someone moving on? Cut the bullsh*t.”

The star confirmed that he and Zinhle had split in an interview on Metro FM last month. He has since been spotted with a “mysterious” woman fans believe is his new bae.

Taking to Instagram Stories at the weekend, the rapper posted pictures of himself and the woman, commenting: “Working on the weekend as usual.” 

In one snap, the woman is seen giving the rapper a peck on the cheek, alongside a heart emoji and the caption: “Love.”

MORE

Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae'

Rapper AKA still has the streets guessing
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

DJ Zinhle left howling after fans requests collabo with Cassper Nyovest

Do you think Cassper and Zinhle should consider gifting Mzansi with a jam together?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'That sh*t is frustrating': AKA on being unappreciated

Did you think his albums were mediocre?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days TshisaLIVE
  3. Pebetsi Matlaila's nanny problems: I'm now CCMA's most wanted TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Lasizwe on love and not being invited to Somizi's wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest: Hands off Zozi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X