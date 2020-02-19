Tributes pour in after US rapper Pop Smoke killed in home invasion
Social media was flooded with tributes for US rapper Pop Smoke, after the star was shot and killed in an apparent burglary.
According to TMZ, the 20-year-old hitmaker, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was at home in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his house.
The two men apparently fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding the rapper. The men fled on foot and are reportedly still at large.
Fans have taken to social media to share their shock at the news, with some fearing that he may have been targeted after posting a picture on Instagram just hours before the attack of himself holding stacks of money in a luxury SUV. He had also posted footage of bags with his address marked on it.
Pop Smoke was seen as one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in US hip-hop after he released the track Welcome to the Party last year. The track was later remixed by Nicki Minaj
The star also had a song with Travis Scott, entitled Gatti.
Here are some of the reactions to the news of Pop Smoke's death:
Pop Smoke was truly just getting started.— J. Bachelor (@heyjbachelor) February 19, 2020
He earned his first top 10 album in the U.S. just days before his murder. pic.twitter.com/ko7F9YNfUY
Rip Pop smoke We was Just in the booth...Condolences To his Family🙏🏾🖤— Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) February 19, 2020
Long live the kings, R.I.P Pop Smoke!! Luv you Woo 🖤🥀 @POPSMOKE10 pic.twitter.com/JRSkXgFx4A— CalTheWild🖤🥀 (@147Calboy) February 19, 2020
Bro wtf.. Another rapper shot dead? I’m truly lost for words. Rest In Peace to Pop Smoke. The man just got in the game too.. I’m sick man— BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) February 19, 2020
Pop smoke made the hottest song in NYC. Had everyone outside dancing to it at any time of the night.. it was nice to see someone where I’m from make it.. he had such a promising career ahead of him... I’m still in shock— Skai (@skaijackson) February 19, 2020
cannot believe we are here again, but R.I.P. Pop Smoke, a rapper with a signature voice, easy charm and boatloads of promise— Jon Caramanica (@joncaramanica) February 19, 2020
I was lucky to spend time with him last summer, as “Welcome to the Party” was ubiquitous
what a tragedyhttps://t.co/vUYQMHhru6