TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in after US rapper Pop Smoke killed in home invasion

19 February 2020 - 21:03 By Kyle Zeeman
US rapper Pop Smoke died on Wednesday.
US rapper Pop Smoke died on Wednesday.
Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Social media was flooded with tributes for US rapper Pop Smoke, after the star was shot and killed in an apparent burglary.

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old hitmaker, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was at home in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his house.

The two men apparently fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding the rapper. The men fled on foot and are reportedly still at large.

Fans have taken to social media to share their shock at the news, with some fearing that he may have been targeted after posting a picture on Instagram just hours before the attack of himself holding stacks of money in a luxury SUV. He had also posted footage of bags with his address marked on it.

Pop Smoke was seen as one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in US hip-hop after he released the track Welcome to the Party last year. The track was later remixed by Nicki Minaj

The star also had a song with Travis Scott, entitled Gatti.

Here are some of the reactions to the news of Pop Smoke's death:

MORE:

Rising US rap artist Juice WRLD dies at 21 - reports

Chicago-born rapper reported to have died at the age of 21
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

LISTEN | 911 call from Nipsey Hussle's shooting will send shivers down your spine

“Y'all please hurry up. Somebody's on the ground!”
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

AKA on US shootings: Count yourself lucky to be African in Africa

Local celebs share their outrage at US killings.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Lasizwe on love and not being invited to Somizi's wedding TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days TshisaLIVE
  4. Pebetsi Matlaila's nanny problems: I'm now CCMA's most wanted TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA: I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X