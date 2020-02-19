Tributes pour in after US rapper Pop Smoke killed in home invasion

Social media was flooded with tributes for US rapper Pop Smoke, after the star was shot and killed in an apparent burglary.

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old hitmaker, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was at home in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his house.

The two men apparently fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding the rapper. The men fled on foot and are reportedly still at large.

Fans have taken to social media to share their shock at the news, with some fearing that he may have been targeted after posting a picture on Instagram just hours before the attack of himself holding stacks of money in a luxury SUV. He had also posted footage of bags with his address marked on it.

Pop Smoke was seen as one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in US hip-hop after he released the track Welcome to the Party last year. The track was later remixed by Nicki Minaj

The star also had a song with Travis Scott, entitled Gatti.

Here are some of the reactions to the news of Pop Smoke's death: