Screams! Cardi B can't wait to perform in Mzansi: Teach me about your country

After much anticipation over which superstar Castle Lite would bring to unlock the cold this June, it's been confirmed that Cardi B is headed to SA.

Cardi B told fans on social media that she can't wait to perform in the country and that she's looking forward to learning all about SA. Clearly sis doesn't wanna be unprepared when she pulls up in June!

But she used the name they gave her in Nigeria to address her SA fan base ... which was, uhm, a bit awks too!

“South Africa! Chioma B is coming! Teach me more about your country in the comments,” she said.