Screams! Cardi B can't wait to perform in Mzansi: Teach me about your country
After much anticipation over which superstar Castle Lite would bring to unlock the cold this June, it's been confirmed that Cardi B is headed to SA.
Cardi B told fans on social media that she can't wait to perform in the country and that she's looking forward to learning all about SA. Clearly sis doesn't wanna be unprepared when she pulls up in June!
But she used the name they gave her in Nigeria to address her SA fan base ... which was, uhm, a bit awks too!
“South Africa! Chioma B is coming! Teach me more about your country in the comments,” she said.
SOUTH AFRICA !! Chioma B is coming !!!!....Teach me more bout your country in the comments ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/vC9m3h7vNz— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 21, 2020
The streets were buzzing with all sorts of information that tweeps felt Cardi needed to know.
Of course tweeps took their time to educate sis on the culture, like how almost everything can be turned into a joke in SA. They also taught Cardi different ways of greeting and explained what Sunday Twitter is, and explained that they could also organise “stocko” for the ghel!
It's only a matter of time till they gift Cardi with a SA name ... they're still waiting on mama to send the signal.
Most young people are truly excited that the Bodak Yellow hitmaker will be making her way to Mzansi. Here are some of the memes they shared.
Castle lite is unlocking Cardi B😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2b1f4T2EfD— Basetsana💜 (@Basiie01) February 19, 2020
Castle Lite unlocked Cardi B 😭 #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/OXkjGKkXOE— ❄ LUCKY ❄ (@HlugaTheGuy_) February 20, 2020
Here’s to a changing game🔥🔥 Castle Lite is happy to announce the turning up of Cardi B 🔥🔥— Kween👑 (@___kweenin) February 20, 2020
#CastleLiteUnlocks !!! pic.twitter.com/bk3IR1MsIG
Castle Lite unlocks Cardi B!!!🔥💃🏼— Kween👑 (@___kweenin) February 20, 2020
Gaze the international artist bring the house down at the #CastleLiteUnlocks 🔥🔥🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/zUDberYID8
If Castle Lite Unlocks Cardi B— I'd die for Nicki Minaj 🔥💎👑 (@smah_yellow) February 19, 2020
We are all not going right?🙃#CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/Iw3GxlNvIe
However for some people, it seems Castle Lite missed the memo. Apparently they had set their hope on Carti ... as in Playboi Carti.
Lol! Well this is awks ...
Once again Castle Lite has played us by bringing Cardi B when we specifically asked for Carti 🤦🏾♂️#castlelightunlocks pic.twitter.com/eNuYDH6KBM— Lord Bart (@senorbartoo) February 19, 2020
castle lite: who do you want us to unlock?— 5’9 (@lesegoxsikwane) February 19, 2020
eveyone: carti
*castle lite unlocks cardi b*
everyone: we said CARTI
castle lite: pic.twitter.com/PnGQMWkKuW
Castle lite is unlocking Cardi B? Why? pic.twitter.com/5dD0l4gI0v— Bitchy & Emotional ❤️ (@Xhosa_Goddess) February 19, 2020