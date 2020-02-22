Calling all Nasty C fans! It looks like 'Zulu Man With Some Power' is almost ready

A year and some months since Nasty C gifted the world with an album, the boy is finally teasing the release of his much-anticipated album, Zulu Man With Some Power, plus details about the project he has never shared before.

Despite having been a really busy young man - attending Hollywood events with US superstars, managing his own record label, being a globe trotter and so on - Nasty also managed to record more than 40 songs with his next project in mind.

Impressive, right? Yeah, except recording 47 also meant he had a tough time choosing the songs that would make the final cut.

So when the rapper took to social media to announce that he had finally decided on the top 16 songs, it was really a celebration all around.

"So, after a very long process of shortlisting from a list of 47 songs I did for the album, I’ve landed at 16 songs."

Nasty explained the structure of his upcoming album

"It's perfectly split into four sections; Section one will give you goosebumps, sections two and three will be a f***ing rollercoaster, you will s**t yourself. Section four will make you proud - it will make you cry - it’ll make you appreciate - it’ll make you realise that Ivyson is not to be f***** with."

Yikes, that last part sounds like a warning shot for other rappers.

As for the rest of us, well, we can't wait.

Check out the fan artwork below. Do you think this is the album sleeve direction he's looking at?