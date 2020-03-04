DJ Fresh on Thando Thabethe’s resignation from 5FM: It is a sad loss for radio
“This is probably the hardest decision I've had to make and it's a bittersweet moment as I bid farewell to something that I've been doing for the last 11 years”
Veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh is rallying behind radio personality Thando Thabethe after the star revealed that she had resigned from 5FM.
Thando announced her exit as the host of the SABC radio station’s afternoon drive show on Tuesday, saying she was “dropping the mic after six years at 5FM and 11 years on radio”.
ThaBooty, as she is known in these streets, added that she will host her last show on Thursday.
And so...I’ve dropped the mic..after 6 years at 5 and 11 years on radio! This is it. I’ve decide to focus on other spheres in my life ... thank you to everyone that’s listened to my show, I’m nothing without you. #EverybodyLovesThabooty ❤️🙏🏾my final show will be this Thursday... pic.twitter.com/jE5ul1XdOK— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) March 3, 2020
Fresh, who knows all too well how Thando may be feeling, reached out to her on Twitter, saying, " ... and was sadly probably not the most difficult decision to make! A sad loss for radio!”
Last year, Metro FM terminated Fresh's contract with immediate effect after he used “foul language” on air.
….. and was sadly probably not the most difficult decision to make!!! 🤷🏾♂ Sad loss for radio!! :-( https://t.co/OjstxRGnXP— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) March 3, 2020
In her resignation letter, Thando said, “This is probably the hardest decision I've had to make and it's a bittersweet moment as I bid farewell to something that I've been doing for the last 11 years, and grown to love and cherish so much.”
Thando, who was the first woman to host the drive time show on 5FM, expressed that The Thabooty Drive was her baby and a really big moment in her career.
Thando is now focusing on the next chapter in her life, which is acting and growing her business.