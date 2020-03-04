'It is so befitting'- Yvonne Chaka Chaka honoured to be a part of Johnny Clegg tribute concert

Songstress Yvonne Chaka Chaka is set to join a host of stars in remembering Johnny Clegg with a tribute concert.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the concert next month, Mam'Yvonne said the tribute concert was befitting of the legend Johnny was.

“The tribute is so befitting and when I was requested to join the list of performers, I didn't ask why or when I just said, 'I will do it. It is a befitting tribute to Johnny because of his selflessness.'”

Set to take place on 25 April at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia, the concert will feature fellow musicians who will commemorate the life and musical career of Johnny.

A close friend of Johnny's, Mam'Yvonne said being a part of the tribute meant a great deal to her because of the contributions he made musically.

“Johnny did a lot not only for SA but also for the children of this country. He was always interested in helping to fund raise reading material for children because education plays an important role. He was also a lecturer so he knew the importance of education. When people are educated they are empowered.”

Mam'Yvonne believes Johnny deserves to be honoured and the tribute will make sure his legacy lives on.

“Whatever he had been doing, whatever he was interested in, whatever he contributed towards, we [who are still alive] should continue to do that. We need to continue his legacy by doing exactly like him.”

Mam'Yvonne plans to sing one of Johnny's song during her set.

“Maybe I'll sing Scatterlings Of Africa but it depends because there are lots of artists who also have to choose songs.”

The musicians include Prime Circle, Just Jinger, Karen Zoid, Black Coffee, Soweto Gospel Choir, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Francois van Coke, Jesse Clegg, Cito from Wonderboom, Zolani Mahola, Majozi, Kurt Darren, Young Mbazo, The Parlotones, Lira, Arno Carstens and Matthew Mole.

Money raised from the concert will go toward the Clicks Foundation, supporting ‘The Friends of Johnny Clegg’ charity established with Johnny in December 2018.