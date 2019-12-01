Lifestyle

The A-Listers

SOCIALS | Given Mkhari’s do collapses into dis-function as Cyril Ramaphosaducks

Craig Jacobs Columnist
01 December 2019 - 00:00

Imagine throwing an expensive party, inviting a few hundred top VIPs and roping in radio and TV to cover it live — and your guest of honour fails to pitch.

That happened on Thursday night when Given Mkhari’s much-touted Industrial Development Corporation-sponsored Chairman’s Conversation with President Cyril Ramaphosa blew up like a highveld thunderstorm...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bonang or Nomzamo? November's best and worst dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Yes, you can travel from SA to Europe by cargo ship Travel
  3. Dress like an A-lister: 5 fashion lessons to learn from Lerato Kganyago The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Comedian catfishes tweeps by using Beyoncé to promote his Black Friday ... Lifestyle
  5. Bongo Maffin is back! Our hiatus was necessary, says the band Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X