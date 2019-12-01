The A-Listers

SOCIALS | Given Mkhari’s do collapses into dis-function as Cyril Ramaphosaducks

Imagine throwing an expensive party, inviting a few hundred top VIPs and roping in radio and TV to cover it live — and your guest of honour fails to pitch.



That happened on Thursday night when Given Mkhari’s much-touted Industrial Development Corporation-sponsored Chairman’s Conversation with President Cyril Ramaphosa blew up like a highveld thunderstorm...