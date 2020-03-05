TshisaLIVE

Kgomotso Christopher clears the air on rumours she's joining 'The River'

05 March 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Kgomotso Christopher had fans guessing.
Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Hours after confirming she is leaving e.tv soapie Scandal! temporarily, actress Kgomotso Christopher rubbished rumours that she could be joining hit drama series The River.

Kgomotso has been with Scandal! for four years and will make her last appearance in the current storyline on June 2.

Almost as soon as the news broke, fans started to speculate on the actresses next move. 

So when Kgomotso and director Portia Gumede shared a conversation on Twitter about rivers, fans started to speculate that she may be hinting at joining the 1 Magic show.

Kgomotso had to come out and set the record straight.

I can confirm I am not joining The River.”

She said that she had huge respect for the show and even popped in to say hi to friends on set of the production recently.

Sis was still teased about it and joked that Hlomla had found a new queen in The River and she was not needed.

