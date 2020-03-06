From moghel to mogul! Bonang shares her feels over Forbes Africa cover
It looks like it's only a matter of time until Bonang Matheba's dreams to move “from moghel to mogul” becomes an indisputable reality.
The media personality and businesswoman recently made it into Forbes Africa's March issue, which celebrates the Africa's 50 most powerful women. That, in addition to all the money-moves she's already made this year, is just more proof that moghel is steady on her way to being a media mogul.
“It is a great honour to be on the cover of such a prestigious magazine with other esteemed women from across Africa at such an important time for women in our continent’s development.”
Bonang added that the many challenges that women in Africa endure, including the scourge of gender-based violence, were difficult but simultaneously part of the reason African women always stepped up and showed up. She said the calibre of women included in the Forbes Africa issue was the ultimate squad of women that could and would help find solutions that will help Africa.
“We have numerous challenges, including gender-based violence and girl’s education, but I believe that we as empowered African women can play an incredibly powerful role in creating robust, harmonious and successful future societies,” Bonang said in a statement shared by her management.
“Fund your dreams. Turn them into habits. They will end up working for you” - @bonang_m congratulations royal highness. I am definitely sure it gets better and better than this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hacfmkp7xb— ANSWER (@KaraboAngel_) March 3, 2020
Adding more impressive items on her long list of achievements, Bonang will be the first-ever keynote speaker at SLAY Festival in Johannesburg — a one-day learning and networking event for young professional women, that moghel is passionate about.
“I’m thrilled to be the keynote speaker at SLAY Festival. It is an incredible opportunity for young women to get together to hear real talk, honest conversations and learn real world skills in order to realise their dreams and their potential and, of course, to have a fun day out to good music, good food, and great vibes.”
One thing that's clear is that Bonang has always had her eye on the prize and she knows how to get it. More than that, she looks amazing while doing it!
In 2019, Bonang visited the Scenic Drive team on Jacaranda FM and shared why she thinks she is so successful.
“It's a mix of talent, perseverance, a lot of prayers, hard work and that thing in entertainment — that X-factor,” Bonang told Rian van Heerden.