From moghel to mogul! Bonang shares her feels over Forbes Africa cover

It looks like it's only a matter of time until Bonang Matheba's dreams to move “from moghel to mogul” becomes an indisputable reality.

The media personality and businesswoman recently made it into Forbes Africa's March issue, which celebrates the Africa's 50 most powerful women. That, in addition to all the money-moves she's already made this year, is just more proof that moghel is steady on her way to being a media mogul.

“It is a great honour to be on the cover of such a prestigious magazine with other esteemed women from across Africa at such an important time for women in our continent’s development.”

Bonang added that the many challenges that women in Africa endure, including the scourge of gender-based violence, were difficult but simultaneously part of the reason African women always stepped up and showed up. She said the calibre of women included in the Forbes Africa issue was the ultimate squad of women that could and would help find solutions that will help Africa.

“We have numerous challenges, including gender-based violence and girl’s education, but I believe that we as empowered African women can play an incredibly powerful role in creating robust, harmonious and successful future societies,” Bonang said in a statement shared by her management.