'You're an inspiration': Tweeps congratulate Bonang on Forbes Africa's most powerful woman accolade
Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is getting all the love on social media after making it into Forbes Africa's March issue, which celebrates the 50 most powerful women on the African continent.
Bonang shared the cover on Twitter and proud fans flocked the comments to congratulate her. Her post received more than 22,000 likes, thrusting her onto the Twitter trends as more people reacted to her achievement.
What an honour..🙏🏽❤️ @forbesafrica’s 50 Most Powerful Women..😍 March 2020 issue, on shelves! ( Pictured here, alongside Ugandan diplomat and Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima, South African Businesswoman Irene Charnley & Cameroonian Tech Entrepreneur Rebecca Enoncho) pic.twitter.com/6rX7H2Yidg— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 3, 2020
Renuka Methil, managing editor at Forbes Africa, said the issue was the first of its kind.
Here it is, the blockbuster you cannot miss! The March issue of @forbesafrica with a first-time-ever list of Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women. The double treat is a special issue of @ForbesWomanAfri with more stories celebrating female entrepreneurship! Now in stores @RealMash_ pic.twitter.com/RKy7cCLghO— RENUKA METHIL (@METHILRENUKA) March 3, 2020
Some tweeps couldn't help but notice that Bonang was the youngest on the cover.
Here's a glimpse of the responses:
How can I not STAN??! 😭❤️👑 @bonang_m I stay motivated. encouraged & INSPIRED! to never settle for less. to be GREAT in life. your life is so extraordinary. your influence. Your POWER. indeed perseverance breeds SUCCESS & hard work pays off. #BlackGirlMagic #BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/9NxpdLdxRw— Zoe Model 🌈 (@Zondile_sathura) March 3, 2020
All of the friggen lights @bonang_m. You are deserving ✊🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 congratulations Serorobele. Ravaza darlie 😍💃🏼💛🌠 https://t.co/zySVgSMi8V— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) March 3, 2020
To Powerful Women......May we know them , May we Be them!. @bonang_m you’re truly an inspiration! Congratulations B* 🙌🏼 https://t.co/DpmGbIqdQ5— Belinda Cele (@Belinda_MaCele) March 3, 2020
“Fund your dreams. Turn them into habits. They will end up working for you” - @bonang_m congratulations royal highness. I am definitely sure it gets better and better than this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hacfmkp7xb— ANSWER (@KaraboAngel_) March 3, 2020
Power In Action..... What a privilege and deep honour to have You @bonang_m. Proud of You in ways You will not be able to comprehend.... Keep going Mmaweledi!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/oWwNK11x9B— CKM (@Kekepile) March 3, 2020
Since it’s Wednesday, let me repost this POWERFUL cover by @ForbesWomanAfri as I crush ALL 4 WOMEN featured in this issue! Space has been taken up and they certainly cementing themselves!Iimbokodo madoda!😃— Mayor yaseSidwadweni (@IamSiba_B) March 4, 2020
@bonang_m is winning at this life thing... Wow inspiration all day everyday. https://t.co/PvWDAmFtJp— Hloni Mohomane (@Ausi_hloni) March 4, 2020