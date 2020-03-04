TshisaLIVE

'You're an inspiration': Tweeps congratulate Bonang on Forbes Africa's most powerful woman accolade

04 March 2020 - 14:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bonang Matheba is among Forbes' 50 most powerful women on the continent.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is getting all the love on social media after making it into Forbes Africa's March issue, which celebrates the 50 most powerful women on the African continent.

Bonang shared the cover on Twitter and proud fans flocked the comments to congratulate her. Her post received more than 22,000 likes, thrusting her onto the Twitter trends as more people reacted to her achievement.

Renuka Methil, managing editor at Forbes Africa, said the issue was the first of its kind.

Some tweeps couldn't help but notice that Bonang was the youngest on the cover.

Here's a glimpse of the responses:

