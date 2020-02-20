Bonang responds to suggestions she & Zinhle should make up

While rapper AKA is getting the streets hot with his love for his “new bae”, social media is calling for his former girlfriends, DJ Zinhle and Bonang Matheba, to become friends.

AKA confirmed in an interview on Metro FM last month that he and Zinhle had split. He has since been spotted with a woman fans believe is his girlfriend.

Now that Zinhle and AKA are no longer dating, a Twitter user has suggested she and his former girlfriend, Bonang, should make up and be friends.

The user also suggested Bonang make the first move.

“I can't wait for Bonang and DJ Zinhle to make up. Two of the most hardworking personalities in our industry will not and cannot be divided by a man when they can [soar] higher together. Moghel throw the first bone.”

However, B was not having any of it and told the user not to involve her.

“Keep my name out of this mess,” Bonang wrote in a now-deleted tweet.