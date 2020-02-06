Bonang claps back at claims her champopo is 'too expensive'
Bonang has hit back at those who feel her new MCC range, Prestige Reserve from House of BNG, is “too expensive”.
Moghel caused a stir at the Sun Met 2020 on Saturday when she unveiled the limited product, which is set to retail at R799. It hits shelves in March.
The price has split social media, with some saying it is too costly.
Bonang clapped back, telling a fan on Twitter: “They said BNG was too expensive when I launched it. Turns out, it was the number one selling MCC in 2019. I’m used it to. They power my dreams.”
They said BNG was too expensive when I launched it. Turns out, it was the number 1 selling MCC in 2019. I’m used it to. They power my dreams.... https://t.co/YioRMSctRV— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 5, 2020
Another tweep claimed to have heard that the taste was not worth the price.
Bonang simply laughed off the hate and asked how they would know what it tastes like when the range had not yet hit shelves.
But no one has tasted it yet. How would they know? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/gr5EghDPPF— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 6, 2020
This is not the first time B has had to defend the Prestige Reserve. Earlier this week she clapped back at a tweep who said she is being used as a front.
She said she won't be paying a “ridiculous amount in the name of supporting black business”.
Bonang responded: “Stay pressed.”
Bonang told TshisaLIVE she drew inspiration for the range from the honeycomb symbol: “Because The House of BNG Prestige Reserve look is inspired by the bee and crown logo, we took the honeycomb symbol and expressed it in gold on the bottle’s black exterior sleeve, along with an embossed gold logo, all of which exudes sophistication and luxury.”
B's team described it as a “flagship innovation” that is able to stand alongside some of the world's luxury brands.