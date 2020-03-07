WATCH | Kelly Khumalo on racy bath snap backlash: 'I've watched so-called Christians judging people'
Sis won't quit gospel music over hate.
Kelly Khumalo has once again taken aim at those who profess to love God but bully others on social media.
The star was dragged recently after she posted a snap of herself in the bathtub, with her underwear lying on the floor.
Sis was lambasted for “not respecting herself”, while others questioned how she could sing gospel music when she was posting such racy snaps.
Kelly hit back in an Instagram video, asking her critics how the snap defined her relationship with God.
“I am still battling to understand how a picture in a bathtub, and a pair of knickers on the floor, define my relationship with God. For the longest time, I have watched the so-called Christians getting away with judging people to the extent where we have people that fear going to the house of the Lord or fear being vocal about their relationship with God because people will judge them.”
She said that her choices had nothing to do with anyone and she would continue singing gospel music for as long as she wanted.
“My choices, my life, my relationship with God has absolutely nothing to do with you. I will continue to sing gospel music, whenever I feel like. I will not have you or anyone else try take that away from me.”
I will NOT live my life to please ANYONE! And I Vow to continue to be true to myself no matter what. see you @sowetotheatre on the 26th of March #ILookToYou #ComeAsYouAre #WorkInProgress #ToHellWithHypocrisy #GospelMeetsAfroNight tickets are available @webtickets 🤸🏾♀️🤸🏾♀️🤸🏾♀️ #HappySunday Lashes and microblading by @lashitnailitbrowit glow by @glutathione.sa
One fan called on Kelly to apologise for the racy picture, but the songstress was not having any of it and told her to take a hike.
“Take your love and shove it where the sun don't shine. Apologise for what?” she said.
Kelly has spoken before on the hate she has received, telling fans that hate had a habit of returning to its sender.
“We project so much hate towards others and forget that the very same hate is enough to drive God to open a flood of blessings towards those we spend so much energy hating on,” she wrote.