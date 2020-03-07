TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Maduvah: Let's not lose another artist to depression

07 March 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress and singer Maduvha wants to help artists who are suffering from depression
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Actress and singer Maduvha says artists shouldn't have to die from the depression that is often caused by the desire to live up to the expectations society places on them, and she has started a foundation to help where she can.

Maduvha sat down with Jacob Moshokoa to talk about her musical journey on Newzroom Afrika. She said her music and her Nyarara Foundation will be used to help every artist dealing with depression.

"Being an artist, I also went through depression and I didn't know who to speak to and who to cry out to. I thought it would be very selfish of me not to reach out to other people.

"We are saying, let's not lose another artist to depression," she said.

Maduvha has also used her social media platforms to speak about her own journey with depression.

"People tend to hide their pain. The sad reality is people around you actually know your truth but will not probe and instead watch you sink. Not everyone will have the guts to confront you. They'll watch you sink and even talk about it, but not talk to you about it."

"Nyarara has such a powerful inspirational and uplifting message., I had my fair share of misery but I made a choice to be where I am today," she wrote previously on Instagram.

Watch the interview below.

