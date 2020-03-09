Cassper to AKA: Success or money doesn't quantify wisdom

It seems like Cassper Nyovest and AKA's longstanding rivalry isn't going anywhere...anytime soon.

Cass saw the opportunity to give AKA some crowd-surfing and a few life lessons over the weekend, and the TL went beserk.

AKA topped the trend lists and made headlines after his attempt to crowd-surf while performing at a groove in Rustenburg backfired recently. He landed on the ground after his fans failed to catch him.

So Cassper, who has crowd-surfed successfully a couple of times at his popular Fill-Up concerts, thought this was a great opportunity to gift his peer and “nemesis” with some wisdom.

“Here's some advice from someone who's filled up The Dome and successfully crowd surfed geh. Unga'bhekeli Abantu phansi! Ska nyatsa batho laaitie. You can get life changing financial advice from a gardener who's never owned a car or a house. Success or money doesn't quantify wisdom,” Cassper said.