Cassper to AKA: Success or money doesn't quantify wisdom

09 March 2020 - 10:44 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA and Cassper Nyovest's 'beef' is the gift that keeps on giving on the Twitter streets.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

It seems like Cassper Nyovest and AKA's longstanding rivalry isn't going anywhere...anytime soon.

Cass saw the opportunity to give AKA some crowd-surfing and a few life lessons over the weekend, and the TL went beserk. 

AKA topped the trend lists and made headlines after his attempt to crowd-surf while performing at a groove in Rustenburg backfired recently. He landed on the ground after his fans failed to catch him.

So Cassper, who has crowd-surfed successfully a couple of times at his popular Fill-Up concerts, thought this was a great opportunity to gift his peer and “nemesis” with some wisdom.

“Here's some advice from someone who's filled up The Dome and successfully crowd surfed geh. Unga'bhekeli Abantu phansi! Ska nyatsa batho laaitie. You can get life changing financial advice from a gardener who's never owned a car or a house. Success or money doesn't quantify wisdom,” Cassper said.

This after the Mega attempted to give his followers some pointers on who they should take unsolicited advice from.

If someone tries to give you advice, ask yourself ... does this person live in the house I want, drive the car I want or generally live the life I want ... if the answer is no, then ask yourself what qualifies this person to dispense ANY sort of advice to you in the first place.”

Not one to be left out of a heated Twitter conversation characterised by shade and sub-tweeting, Prince Kaybee joined the conversation.

The Charlotte hitmaker just wanted AKA to know his advice was “flawed” and explained why.

“My mother did not live in a house of my dreams but she gave me advice. So my argument here is some people genuinely want you to prosper depending on sincerity not what they have,” Prince Kaybee wrote.

